Why Commvault Systems Stock Is Plummeting Today

Key Points

Commvault's business grew much stronger during the second quarter.

However, it ever-so-slightly missed profit expectations, so the stock dropped.

Ultimately, the data protection and recovery company continues to grow by leaps and bounds.

10 stocks we like better than Commvault Systems ›

Shares of data protection and recovery specialist Commvault Systems (NASDAQ: CVLT) are down 17% as of 11 a.m. ET on Tuesday, according to data provided by S&P Global Market Intelligence.

The cybersecurity company reported second-quarter earnings this morning and saw revenue grow by 18%, which exceeded analysts' expectations. However, Commvault's earnings came up shy of what Wall Street was hoping for, so the stock sold off today.

Where to invest $1,000 right now? Our analyst team just revealed what they believe are the 10 best stocks to buy right now, when you join Stock Advisor. See the stocks »

Looking at things from a longer-term Foolish perspective, the stock may have slightly missed on 90 days' worth of expected profits, but Commvault's actual operations only grew more robust during the quarter.

Commvault: Enabling enterprise-grade cyber-resiliency

More than 13,000 customers use Commvault's unified hybrid cloud platform to protect and recover their data. Whether restoring virtual machines from cyberattacks, recovering lost or accidentally deleted data, or improving data archiving and compliance processes, Commvault's offerings are a must-have for its enterprise customers.

Recognized as a market leader in its niche by technology research firms Gartner and Forrester, Commvault helps its legacy enterprise customers bring their data defenses into the modern era.

The company generates 86% of its sales from recurring subscription revenue, which rose by a robust 30% in Q2. These subscriptions not only provide very stable revenue figures for Commvault quarter to quarter, but also offer immense land-and-expand potential.

During Q2, Commvault's net revenue retention from its software-as-a-service (SaaS) sales was 125%. This figure means that the company's existing SaaS customers spent 25% more with the company this year compared to last year -- even accounting for customer churn.

With global data production expected to grow by 25% through 2029, Commvault and peers like Rubrik (NYSE: RBRK) offer a lot of potential, despite their somewhat lofty valuations.

Should you invest $1,000 in Commvault Systems right now?

Before you buy stock in Commvault Systems, consider this:

The Motley Fool Stock Advisor analyst team just identified what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy now… and Commvault Systems wasn’t one of them. The 10 stocks that made the cut could produce monster returns in the coming years.

Consider when Netflix made this list on December 17, 2004... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $590,287!* Or when Nvidia made this list on April 15, 2005... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $1,173,807!*

Now, it’s worth noting Stock Advisor’s total average return is 1,047% — a market-crushing outperformance compared to 195% for the S&P 500. Don’t miss out on the latest top 10 list, available when you join Stock Advisor.

See the 10 stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of October 27, 2025

Josh Kohn-Lindquist has positions in Rubrik. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Rubrik. The Motley Fool recommends Gartner. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.