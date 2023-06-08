Why Communication Services ETFs Surged in 2023

Communication Services is one of the top-performing sectors this year, with a gain of about 32%, just behind the tech sector. The new Communication Services sector was created in 2018 by broadening and renaming the old Telecom sector.

Google parent Alphabet GOOGL, Meta Platforms META, and Netflix NFLX are some of the high-profile stocks that reside in the sector and drive its performance, as they make up more than 50% of the sector.

Alphabet, which has heavily invested in AI and machine learning over the past few years, scrambled to roll out its chatbot competitor after ChatGPT’s explosive popularity. The search giant has since announced a slew of new products and tools that use generative AI. The stock is up over 40% this year.

Meta Platforms shares have surged over 110% as the company aggressively cuts costs in what CEO Zuckerberg has called the "year of efficiency." With the launch of Apple's AAPL mixed-reality headset this week, the competition in the AR and VR areas will heat up.

To learn about the Communication Services Select Sector SPDR ETF XLC, the Vanguard Communication Services ETF VOX and the Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Communication Services ETF (EWCO), please watch the short video above.

Want key ETF info delivered straight to your inbox?

Zacks’ free Fund Newsletter will brief you on top news and analysis, as well as top-performing ETFs, each week.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Apple Inc. (AAPL) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Netflix, Inc. (NFLX) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Alphabet Inc. (GOOGL) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Vanguard Communication Services ETF (VOX): ETF Research Reports

Communication Services Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLC): ETF Research Reports

Meta Platforms, Inc. (META) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.