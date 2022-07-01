Why Coinbase Stock Was Plummeting This Week

What happened

If cryptocurrencies are dropping sharply in value, you can bet that Coinbase Global (NASDAQ: COIN) is tumbling right along with them. The recent investor exodus from all manner of digital coins and tokens is having a bad knock-on effect on the crypto exchange operator's stock; according to data compiled by S&P Global Market Intelligence it had lost 25% of its value week to date as of Friday before market open.

So what

Now is a bad time to be invested in cryptocurrency and any other assets strongly associated with digital money. Investors are scrambling into assets thought to be safe from economic storms, like the one many believe is about to hit us. Even at the peak of its popularity crypto was always accepted as a high-risk asset class, hence the movement away from it.

An analysis published Thursday by Oppenheimer analyst Owen Lau starkly illustrated the current state of the cryptosphere generally, and Coinbase specifically. According to Lau's research, the total market capitalization of cryptocurrencies fell a dizzying 55% in the second quarter while overall trading volume declined.

None of this is good news for Coinbase, so Lau enacted a very deep cut to the stock's price target. It's now $90 per share, down considerably from the former level of $197.

Now what

Here's the thing, though -- Lau is still bullish on Coinbase, as despite that heavy chop he's keeping his outperform (i.e., buy) recommendation on the shares. In his estimation, the stock tends to rebound more sharply than cryptocurrencies in bullish times, giving it huge potential upside when and if those assets stage a comeback.

Lau is also considering the possibility of a short squeeze in Coinbase stock. He pointed out that the relatively high short interest in the shares (currently over 12%), "could fuel a squeeze when the tides turn."

10 stocks we like better than Coinbase Global, Inc.

When our award-winning analyst team has a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, the newsletter they have run for over a decade, Motley Fool Stock Advisor, has tripled the market.*

They just revealed what they believe are the ten best stocks for investors to buy right now... and Coinbase Global, Inc. wasn't one of them! That's right -- they think these 10 stocks are even better buys.

See the 10 stocks

*Stock Advisor returns as of June 2, 2022

Eric Volkman has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Coinbase Global, Inc. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.