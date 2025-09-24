Why Coinbase Could Be the Netflix of Crypto

Key Points Netflix has an easily repeatable business model that generates a lot of revenue.

Coinbase is developing a similar business model, but in crypto.

Netflix had a bit less competition when it was getting started.

10 stocks we like better than Coinbase Global ›

Netflix (NASDAQ: NFLX) made the recurring revenue strategy look dead simple: "Just" bill millions of people each month for a service that they aren't likely to cancel, reinvest the cash in generating more content for the customers to consume, then repeat the process forever, perhaps hiking prices once in a while along the way.

That model has worked wonders for Netflix, whose stock has soared 1,140% in the last decade.

Where to invest $1,000 right now? Our analyst team just revealed what they believe are the 10 best stocks to buy right now. Continue »

As cryptocurrency gets its mainstream moment, Coinbase Global (NASDAQ: COIN) is positioning itself to run a similar playbook built on predictable, subscription-like cash flows from investors. Here's what you need to know.

The membership flywheel is taking shape

The idea at the heart of Coinbase potentially becoming like Netflix is to turn user activity into a habit.

On that front, Coinbase's Coinbase One service is a paid membership with tiered benefits like zero fees for some trades, boosted staking rewards, and enhanced support, which could lead to consistent revenue that's independent from crypto trading fees. Coinbase's subscriptions and services segment reached $656 million in revenue during the second quarter of 2025.

Platform advantage also matters here, as it does with Netflix. Coinbase serves as custodian to a majority of new spot Bitcoin exchange-traded funds (ETFs), thereby expanding its institutional ties that can compound fee streams over time. And it's already the preferred cryptocurrency on-ramp for new investors, and for those looking to set up low-hassle dollar-cost averaging (DCAing) into key cryptoassets.

The catch

Investors hoping for Coinbase to become the Netflix of crypto should also know that its competition will soon include traditional financial institutions, which could make the process of becoming the chief platform much harder; Netflix's early competition was milder.

Therefore, if crypto adoption expands and its memberships, custody, and other economics keep scaling favorably, as they have been so far, Coinbase's flywheel could well resemble streaming's maturation. But, unlike what Netflix experienced, this business is going to need to maintain its lead against some big fish, and it'll likely need a competitive advantage of some kind to succeed in the long run.

Should you invest $1,000 in Coinbase Global right now?

Before you buy stock in Coinbase Global, consider this:

The Motley Fool Stock Advisor analyst team just identified what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy now… and Coinbase Global wasn’t one of them. The 10 stocks that made the cut could produce monster returns in the coming years.

Consider when Netflix made this list on December 17, 2004... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $657,110!* Or when Nvidia made this list on April 15, 2005... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $1,093,751!*

Now, it’s worth noting Stock Advisor’s total average return is 1,064% — a market-crushing outperformance compared to 190% for the S&P 500. Don’t miss out on the latest top 10 list, available when you join Stock Advisor.

See the 10 stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of September 22, 2025

Alex Carchidi has positions in Bitcoin. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Bitcoin and Netflix. The Motley Fool recommends Coinbase Global. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.