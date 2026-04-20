Why Cohu Stock Is Soaring Today

Key Points

Cohu stock is going up today thanks to positive coverage from an investment firm.

B. Riley raised its price target on Cohu stock to $50 per share.

10 stocks we like better than Cohu ›

Cohu (NASDAQ: COHU) stock is moving higher in Monday's trading. The tech company's share price was up 7% as of 3:15 p.m. ET. Meanwhile, the S&P 500 was down 0.3%, and the Nasdaq Composite was off 0.4%.

Cohu is gaining ground today thanks to bullish coverage from an analyst. With today's pop, the stock is now up roughly 90% across 2026's trading.

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This analyst firm sees Cohu stock going to $50

Before the market opened this morning, B. Riley published new coverage on Cohu and maintained a buy rating on the stock. The investment firm also raised its one-year target on the stock from $41 per share to $50 per share. As of this writing, the new price target still suggests additional upside of roughly 13%.

What's next for Cohu?

B. Riley's analysts see strong demand in the wafer-fab-equipment space and promising trends in the memory-chip industry creating a favorable backdrop for Cohu. On the heels of today's pop, the company is now valued at roughly $2.1 billion and trades at approximately 4 times this year's expected sales and roughly 83 times expected earnings. With demand stemming from artificial intelligence (AI) creating bullish catalysts in the semiconductor equipment space, Cohu could be poised to serve up more wins.

Should you buy stock in Cohu right now?

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Keith Noonan has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.