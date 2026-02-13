Why Cohu Stock Is Sinking Today

Key Points

Cohu grew revenue nearly 30% year over year in the third quarter.

Despite the strong sales growth, the business posted an unexpected adjusted loss in the period.

10 stocks we like better than Cohu ›

Cohu (NASDAQ: COHU) stock is losing ground in Friday's daily trading session. The tech company's share price was down 7.2% as of 3:20 p.m. ET amid roughly flat trading for the S&P 500 and the Nasdaq Composite.

Cohu reported its fourth-quarter results after the market closed yesterday and delivered sales in line with Wall Street's expectations. On the other hand, the business reported a loss that was far larger than anticipated.

Where to invest $1,000 right now? Our analyst team just revealed what they believe are the 10 best stocks to buy right now, when you join Stock Advisor. See the stocks »

Cohu stock sinks on Q4 earnings miss

With its Q4 report yesterday, Cohu announced a non-GAAP (adjusted) loss of $0.15 on revenue of $122.2 million. While sales were up roughly 30% year over year and met the average analyst target, Wall Street was actually modeling for a per-share profit of $0.06 in the period. The stock is pulling back today in response to the weak bottom-line results.

What's next for Cohu?

Along with its Q4 report, Cohu issued guidance for the current quarter. With guidance for sales between $115 million and $129 million, management expects that sales in Q1 will be roughly in line with last quarter's revenue. Meanwhile, the company's gross margin is projected to come in at roughly 45% -- representing a significant improvement over last year's margin of 42.7%.

Looking ahead to the full-year period, Cohu anticipates sales for high-bandwidth-memory (HBM) products to be between $15 million and $20 million. While it's still a relatively small product category for the company, rising HBM sales could help boost margins.

Should you buy stock in Cohu right now?

Before you buy stock in Cohu, consider this:

The Motley Fool Stock Advisor analyst team just identified what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy now… and Cohu wasn’t one of them. The 10 stocks that made the cut could produce monster returns in the coming years.

Consider when Netflix made this list on December 17, 2004... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $409,108!* Or when Nvidia made this list on April 15, 2005... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $1,145,980!*

Now, it’s worth noting Stock Advisor’s total average return is 886% — a market-crushing outperformance compared to 193% for the S&P 500. Don't miss the latest top 10 list, available with Stock Advisor, and join an investing community built by individual investors for individual investors.

See the 10 stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of February 13, 2026.

Keith Noonan has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.