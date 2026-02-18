Why Coeur Mining Stock Popped Today

Key Points

Coeur Mining reported its 2025 gold and silver reserves last night.

Proven and probable gold reserves alone are worth 50% more than Coeur itself.

10 stocks we like better than Coeur Mining ›

Coeur Mining (NYSE: CDE) stock jumped 5.7% through 11:15 a.m. ET Wednesday after updating last night its year-end totals for "mineral reserves and resources" through the end of 2025.

The highlight: Coeur has at least 4.4 million ounces of gold in the ground. At current prices of $5,020 an ounce, Coeur's gold alone is worth $22.1 billion -- 49% more than Coeur's own stock is worth.

Where to invest $1,000 right now? Our analyst team just revealed what they believe are the 10 best stocks to buy right now, when you join Stock Advisor. See the stocks »

Coeur reserves

According to Coeur, it currently has "proven and probable mineral reserves" of 4.4 million ounces of gold and 274.4 million ounces of silver. Additionally, the company estimates it has a further 3.1 million ounces of gold "measured and indicated," 172 million ounces of silver also measured and indicated, 3.8 million ounces of gold "inferred," and 141.8 million ounces of silver, also inferred.

That's a lot of gold and silver.

(It's worth pointing out that there's less confidence in "measured and indicated" reserves than in "proven and probable," and even less confidence in "inferred" reserves. Furthermore, the amounts of proven and probable reserves are determined in part by the economic reasonableness of trying to dig them up. Simply put, when gold is worth more, making it more profitable to mine it, "proven and probable" reserves go up.)

Gold and silver measured and indicated mineral resources decreased 18% and 14% year-over-year, respectively.

Of less interest to gold and silver investors, Coeur noted it also has measured and indicated reserves of 1,234 million pounds of zinc and 685.5 million pounds of lead.

Is Coeur Mining stock a buy?

Coeur's reserve estimates seem sound. The numbers should hold true so long as gold sells for at least $2,200 per ounce, and silver for $26. Furthermore, with the stock still trading below 12 times earnings, Coeur Mining stock looks cheap enough to buy.

Should you buy stock in Coeur Mining right now?

Before you buy stock in Coeur Mining, consider this:

The Motley Fool Stock Advisor analyst team just identified what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy now… and Coeur Mining wasn’t one of them. The 10 stocks that made the cut could produce monster returns in the coming years.

Consider when Netflix made this list on December 17, 2004... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $415,256!* Or when Nvidia made this list on April 15, 2005... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $1,133,904!*

Now, it’s worth noting Stock Advisor’s total average return is 889% — a market-crushing outperformance compared to 193% for the S&P 500. Don't miss the latest top 10 list, available with Stock Advisor, and join an investing community built by individual investors for individual investors.

See the 10 stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of February 18, 2026.

Rich Smith has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.