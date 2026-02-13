Why Coeur Mining Stock Popped Today

Key Points

Gold and silver prices turned higher again on Friday.

Coeur stock may generate more than $2.3 billion in free cash flow from gold and silver sales this year.

10 stocks we like better than Coeur Mining ›

An investor could get dizzy tracking the meanderings of Coeur Mining (NYSE: CDE) stock.

Up strongly last week and into Monday this week, this gold miner (Coeur also mines silver, zinc, and lead) saw its stock slip on Tuesday, bounce on Wednesday, stumble into Thursday -- and today, it's up 7.1% through 11:45 a.m. ET.

Where to invest $1,000 right now? Our analyst team just revealed what they believe are the 10 best stocks to buy right now, when you join Stock Advisor. See the stocks »

Gold and silver prices rise

At least we know why it's up today: because the price of gold is up! After hitting an all-time high of $5,419.80 per ounce on Jan. 28, gold prices tumbled to almost $4,500 in early February, according to data from TradingEconomics.com. Gold moved back above the $5,000 threshold last week, slipped below it yesterday, and is back above $5,000 today -- $5,015 per ounce, to be precise.

The story on silver is similar. Silver prices peaked Jan. 28 at $116.58 per ounce. Silver prices fell to $66, then bounced back above $80, only to fall nearly 10% yesterday. At last report, silver is up a modest 0.7% today, and approaching $78.

It makes sense that with gold and silver up today, Coeur Mining stock is up, too.

Is Coeur Mining stock a buy?

What's next for Coeur stock? Potentially, another leg higher. Yesterday, analysts at RBC Capital raised Coeur's price target to $26, citing the company's acquisition of New Gold and "high near-term free cash flow."

Coeur's already generating strong FCF by the way -- nearly $370 million over the last 12 months, backing up 90% of Coeur's reported $409 million in net earnings. And analysts polled by S&P Global Market Intelligence think Coeur could do more than $2.3 billion in FCF this year, pushing its price-to-free cash flow ratio below 6.0.

Sounds pretty cheap to me.

Should you buy stock in Coeur Mining right now?

Before you buy stock in Coeur Mining, consider this:

The Motley Fool Stock Advisor analyst team just identified what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy now… and Coeur Mining wasn’t one of them. The 10 stocks that made the cut could produce monster returns in the coming years.

Consider when Netflix made this list on December 17, 2004... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $409,108!* Or when Nvidia made this list on April 15, 2005... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $1,145,980!*

Now, it’s worth noting Stock Advisor’s total average return is 886% — a market-crushing outperformance compared to 193% for the S&P 500. Don't miss the latest top 10 list, available with Stock Advisor, and join an investing community built by individual investors for individual investors.

See the 10 stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of February 13, 2026.

Rich Smith has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.