Why Coeur Mining Stock Popped Again Today

Key Points

Coeur Mining beat on both sales and earnings last night.

The miner set new records for gold and silver production.

Coeur Mining (NYSE: CDE) stock jumped 7.7% through 11:15 a.m. ET Thursday after beating on Q4 earnings last night.

Heading into the report, analysts forecast earnings of $0.32 per share on $617.1 million in sales. The gold mining company actually earned $0.34 per share and reported sales of $678.8 million.

Coeur Q4 earnings

Revenue from gold sales made up 63% of Coeur's Q4 sales, with silver sales accounting for the rest. Quarterly sales climbed 121%.

For the full year, Coeur recorded revenue of $2.1 billion, up 96% year over year.

Earnings calculated under generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP) weren't quite as strong as the "pro forma" earnings noted above. (They rarely are.) Still, Coeur recorded GAAP profit of $0.29 per share in Q4 2025, up 93% year over year, and full-year profit of $0.95 per share, up 533%.

In 2025, Coeur hit a new record for gold and silver production, capitalizing on the skyrocketing prices of both metals. Coeur produced 419,046 ounces of gold and 17.9 million ounces of silver in 2025.

Is Coeur Mining stock a buy?

Turning to guidance, Coeur says it plans to produce between 390,000 and 460,000 ounces of gold (growing production about 1.4% at the midpoint) in 2026, and between 18.2 million and 21.3 million ounces of silver (production up more than 10%).

The company did not say how much it expects this to translate into in terms of profit. Given the relatively slow rate of production growth, this will probably depend more on how much people are willing to pay for gold and silver in the marketplace than on anything Coeur itself does at the mines.

So long as gold and silver prices remain strong, though, 2026 should be another great year for Coeur stock.

Rich Smith has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

