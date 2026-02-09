Why Coeur Mining Stock Bounced Back Today

Key Points

Gold and (especially) silver prices soared on Monday, pulling Coeur stock higher.

Coeur mines gold... and silver, too.

Coeur Mining (NYSE: CDE) stock jumped 7.2% through 2:30 p.m. ET Monday, bouncing back from a week in which the mining stock had mostly tread water -- and traded far below its highs of late January.

If Coeur can hold onto today's gains, the gold miner will be back trading around where it was a couple of weeks ago, on Jan. 21.

Gold and silver prices pop

And do you know what else will be trading back above where it once was?

Gold.

Gold sold off steeply after hitting an all-time high of $5,419.80 per ounce on Jan. 28. The shiny yellow metal had almost returned to the $5,000 level by the close of last week. Today, gold prices finally reached -- and passed -- that psychological barrier, gaining about 2.3% to approach $5,080 per ounce.

Silver prices are doing even better after selling off much harder than gold. At last report, silver was up 7.3% today, and closing on $$83.50 per ounce.

Coeur Mining, of course, mines both gold and silver (and also zinc and lead). It makes a lot of sense that as the price of gold and silver surge today, they'd pull Coeur stock higher along with them.

Is Coeur Mining stock a buy?

And here's the thing: Coeur stock might have even more room to run -- as I pointed out last week.

Priced near 30 times trailing earnings today, Coeur's 2025 earnings were probably quadruple what it earned in 2024, and analysts polled by Yahoo! Finance think profits will double again in 2026. Coeur stock trades for barely 13 times this year's estimated earnings right now.

So long as gold prices keep rising, Coeur stock should keep going up as well.

Rich Smith has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

