Why Coca-Cola Stock Jumped 6% Today

Key Points

Coca-Cola's Q1 revenue rose 12% year over year to $12.47 billion, beating analyst estimates.

Sales and shipping volumes grew in every geographic region.

The stock is nearly back to all-time highs after today's surge.

10 stocks we like better than Coca-Cola ›

Shares of Coca-Cola (NYSE: KO) were up by 6.2% at 12:40 p.m. ET. The beverage giant reported first-quarter results early Tuesday morning, landing just ahead of Wall Street's consensus estimates across the board.

Coca-Cola's Q1 by the numbers

Coke's net revenues rose 12% year over year to $12.47 billion. Adjusted earnings jumped from $0.73 to $0.86 per diluted share, which works out to an 18% increase. The average analyst would have settled for earnings near $0.81 per share on top-line sales in the neighborhood of $12.27 billion.

Will AI create the world's first trillionaire? Our team just released a report on the one little-known company, called an "Indispensable Monopoly" providing the critical technology Nvidia and Intel both need. Continue »

Sales and shipping volumes were up across all geographic regions. Operating profits also rose everywhere, except for a 17% drop in the Asia Pacific region. The company ran extensive discount programs in this region, while ingredient costs surged. That's a minor setback in a broadly successful quarter, though.

Why investors are raising a glass

Coke is still growing even after a long stretch of strong results. The stock is nearly back to all-time highs after today's surge, making up for macroeconomic concerns and weak consumer confidence in recent months.

It's a global giant with a diverse beverage portfolio, unbeatable brand power, and a lean business model. Bottling partners handle the hard, expensive work of product distribution, while Coca-Cola largely develops the right flavors and marketing materials for each market.

Management raised its full-year earnings guidance to 8% to 9% growth, up from 7% to 8% previously. That's the kind of "underpromise, overdeliver" energy Coke investors love to see.

Twenty straight quarters of value share gains don't hurt either. The company is consistently outpacing rivals in revenue generation, not shipping more cans at a cut-rate price.

Again, the Asia Pacific situation is an exception to Coke's positive trends, but that should be a temporary issue. On the earnings call, CFO John Murphy pinned it on a sudden spike in juice inventory costs for beverage concentrate production in China.

For a 138-year-old company, Coke still knows how to look fresh on Wall Street.

Should you buy stock in Coca-Cola right now?

Before you buy stock in Coca-Cola, consider this:

The Motley Fool Stock Advisor analyst team just identified what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy now… and Coca-Cola wasn’t one of them. The 10 stocks that made the cut could produce monster returns in the coming years.

Consider when Netflix made this list on December 17, 2004... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $492,752!* Or when Nvidia made this list on April 15, 2005... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $1,327,935!*

Now, it’s worth noting Stock Advisor’s total average return is 991% — a market-crushing outperformance compared to 201% for the S&P 500. Don't miss the latest top 10 list, available with Stock Advisor, and join an investing community built by individual investors for individual investors.

See the 10 stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of April 28, 2026.

Anders Bylund has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.