Markets
NET

Why Cloudflare Stock Soared on Monday

Contributor
Daniel Sparks The Motley Fool
Published

What happened

Shares of cloud computing company Cloudflare (NYSE: NET) jumped on Monday, rising as much as 19.3%. As of 12:00 p.m. EDT, the stock was up about 15%.

The growth stock's gain follows Cloudflare's announcement of Cloudflare One, a network-as-a-service solution for cloud-based security, performance, and control through a single user interface.

A diagram showing three laptops connected to a cloud

Image source: Getty Images.

So what

Cloudflare One "replaces a patchwork of appliances and WAN technologies with a single network," the company said in a blog post on Monday morning.

The new product notably integrates with major providers of identity management and device-security solutions. Some of the notable providers in the Cloudflare One partnership ecosystem include Okta, Alphabet's Google Workspace, Facebook, VMWare's Carbon Black, and more.

Now what

Cloudflare One is available as of today, the company said. But new features and products will be launching throughout the course of the week.

"It's going to be a busy week, but we're just getting started," said Cloudflare CEO Matthew Prince in a blog post.

10 stocks we like better than Cloudflare, Inc.
When investing geniuses David and Tom Gardner have a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, the newsletter they have run for over a decade, Motley Fool Stock Advisor, has tripled the market.*

David and Tom just revealed what they believe are the ten best stocks for investors to buy right now... and Cloudflare, Inc. wasn't one of them! That's right -- they think these 10 stocks are even better buys.

See the 10 stocks

*Stock Advisor returns as of September 24, 2020

Suzanne Frey, an executive at Alphabet, is a member of The Motley Fool's board of directors. Randi Zuckerberg, a former director of market development and spokeswoman for Facebook and sister to its CEO, Mark Zuckerberg, is a member of The Motley Fool's board of directors. Daniel Sparks has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool owns shares of and recommends Alphabet (A shares), Alphabet (C shares), Facebook, and Okta. The Motley Fool recommends Cloudflare, Inc. and VMware. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

NET FB GOOGL VMW GOOG OKTA

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    The Motley Fool

    Founded in 1993 in Alexandria, VA., by brothers David and Tom Gardner, The Motley Fool is a multimedia financial-services company dedicated to building the world's greatest investment community. Reaching millions of people each month through its website, books, newspaper column, radio show, television appearances, and subscription newsletter services, The Motley Fool champions shareholder values and advocates tirelessly for the individual investor. The company's name was taken from Shakespeare, whose wise fools both instructed and amused, and could speak the truth to the king -- without getting their heads lopped off.

    Learn More

    Explore Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular