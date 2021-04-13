Why Cloudflare Stock Jumped Today

What happened

Shares of Cloudflare (NYSE: NET) spiked today after the company announced that it's partnering with graphics processing unit (GPU) maker NVIDIA.

The tech stock was up by 12.7% as of 3:36 p.m. EDT.

So what

Cloudflare said that it will work with NVIDIA to bring artificial intelligence (AI) to its global edge network. Cloudflare has a suite of services that "protect and accelerate" internet applications for companies, and the new partnership will add NVIDIA's AI to some of Cloudflare's services.

Image source: Getty Images.

"Cloudflare Workers is one of the fastest and most widely adopted edge computing products with security built into its DNA. Now, working with NVIDIA, we will be bringing developers powerful artificial intelligence tools to build the applications that will power the future," Cloudflare co-founder and CEO, Matthew Prince, said in a statement.

Today's news comes just one day after NVIDIA announced that it will start making its own central processing units (CPUs) for AI data servers. The move will allow NVIDIA to take on Intel even further and adds to the company's dominance in the chip market.

With Cloudflare now working with NVIDIA, investors are likely hoping that the edge computing company will benefit from NVIDIA's continued rise in the artificial intelligence market.

Now what

Like most tech stocks, Cloudflare's share price has been all over the map since the beginning of this year. But today's big share price boost helped the company regain some ground it lost over the past few months, and the stock is now up 3% year to date.

10 stocks we like better than Cloudflare, Inc.

When investing geniuses David and Tom Gardner have a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, the newsletter they have run for over a decade, Motley Fool Stock Advisor, has tripled the market.*

David and Tom just revealed what they believe are the ten best stocks for investors to buy right now... and Cloudflare, Inc. wasn't one of them! That's right -- they think these 10 stocks are even better buys.

See the 10 stocks

*Stock Advisor returns as of February 24, 2021

Chris Neiger has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool owns shares of and recommends Cloudflare, Inc. and NVIDIA. The Motley Fool recommends Intel and recommends the following options: long January 2023 $57.5 calls on Intel and short January 2023 $57.5 puts on Intel. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.