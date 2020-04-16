Why Cloud Computing Stocks & ETFs are COVID-19's Biggest Winners

(0:40) - Is The Worst Over For The Stock Market

(3:30) - Where Should Investors Set Their Sights On Moving Forward?

(7:20) - Microsoft vs Amazon Cloud Services

(9:30) - What Can Investors Expect From Apple In 2020?

(12:10) - Wedbush ETFMG Global Cloud Technology ETF: IVES

(20:00) - Episode Roundup: Podcast@Zacks.com

In this episode of ETF Spotlight, I speak with Dan Ives, Managing Director at Wedbush Securities, about technology investing and a new cloud ETF. Dan has been covering the software and the broader technology sector for two decades.

After a brutal sell-off in late February and March, stocks have rebounded nicely over the past few days as investors have started looking for signs of the eventual recovery from this crisis. It appears that the worst of the outbreak may be over with slowing infection rates.

Is the worst over for stocks? Per Dan, this has created an opportunity for investors to buy the tech names with attractive valuations and strong secular themes. He believes the pandemic will accelerate the move to the cloud and exacerbate the need for cybersecurity.

While Amazon AMZN is the current leader in cloud computing, Dan thinks Microsoft MSFT remains the Rock of Gibraltar cloud stock to own. Another tech giant Apple AAPL is best positioned to win from the 5G super cycle theme. Zscaler ZS and CyberArk CYBR are among his top pick to play the cyber security theme.

The ETF Wedbush ETFMG Global Cloud Technology ETF IVES holds companies that are “undercover gems of cloud technology” and provide investors direct access to the next $800 billion to $1 trillion of spending found in cloud technology, enterprise cloud, cyber security and 5G.

How is IVES different from other cloud computing ETFs--the First Trust Cloud Computing ETF SKYY, the Global X Cloud Computing ETF CLOU and the WisdomTree Cloud Computing ETF WCLD? Tune into the podcast to learn more.

[In full disclosure, Neena owns shares of AMZN, MSFT and AAPL in her personal portfolio.]

