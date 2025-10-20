Why Cleveland-Cliffs Stock Popped Today

Key Points

Cleveland-Cliffs reported a loss and drop in revenue.

The company disclosed what it calls a new, "highly accretive" deal.

Cliffs will also be exploring the production of rare earth minerals.

10 stocks we like better than Cleveland-Cliffs ›

Steelmaker and mining company Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE: CLF) reported third-quarter earnings today, but those results aren't what has the stock popping. Shares were trading at session highs, up by 24.5% as of 11:10 a.m. ET.

The company reported a net loss and a drop in revenue from the previous quarter. But two items of note came from the release that piqued investor interest.

Where to invest $1,000 right now? Our analyst team just revealed what they believe are the 10 best stocks to buy right now. Continue »

Cleveland-Cliffs wants to jump into critical minerals

Revenue of $4.7 billion missed estimates by $200 million. CEO Lourenco Goncalves highlighted strong demand from the more profitable automotive sector, however. Goncalves also disclosed the company has a new memorandum of understanding (MOU) with a major global steel producer that he says will be "highly accretive" to Cliffs shareholders. He indicated the agreement stems from its domestic footprint and recent trade-related announcements, without going into further detail.

But it was what Goncalves said about its mining operations that caught the market off guard. He stated, "Beyond steelmaking, the renewed importance of rare earths has driven us to refocus on this potential opportunity at our upstream mining assets." The company has two domestic mining sites it says show key indications they contain rare earth minerals. Shares soared on that news.

What investors should focus on

Investors shouldn't get caught up in the rare earths hype, though. Cleveland-Cliffs' mining operations are to support its steelmaking assets. While a rare earth mineral discovery would be a new development, that's all speculation at this point. The stock should trade on its steel business. Any forthcoming updates on the MOU news should be more impactful for Cleveland-Cliffs shareholders.

Should you invest $1,000 in Cleveland-Cliffs right now?

Before you buy stock in Cleveland-Cliffs, consider this:

The Motley Fool Stock Advisor analyst team just identified what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy now… and Cleveland-Cliffs wasn’t one of them. The 10 stocks that made the cut could produce monster returns in the coming years.

Consider when Netflix made this list on December 17, 2004... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $646,805!* Or when Nvidia made this list on April 15, 2005... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $1,123,113!*

Now, it’s worth noting Stock Advisor’s total average return is 1,055% — a market-crushing outperformance compared to 189% for the S&P 500. Don’t miss out on the latest top 10 list, available when you join Stock Advisor.

See the 10 stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of October 20, 2025

Howard Smith has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.