Why Cleveland-Cliffs Stock Got Rocked on Wednesday

Key Points

The shares took a hit from an analyst's downgrade.

That pundit was once a bull, now he considers the steelmaker's equity to be only a hold.

10 stocks we like better than Cleveland-Cliffs ›

One market professional tracking the fortunes of Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE: CLF) became notably less enthusiastic about its future on Wednesday. As a result, shares of the storied American steelmaker fell by more than 9% in value during that trading session.

Knocked down a peg

Analyst Philip Gibbs of KeyBanc set the tone for Cleveland-Cliffs stock well before market open, when he downgraded it to sector weight (read: hold) from his preceding overweight (buy). The pundit noted that the company had surpassed his $13 per share price target.

Where to invest $1,000 right now? Our analyst team just revealed what they believe are the 10 best stocks to buy right now, when you join Stock Advisor. See the stocks »

In his update to his Cleveland-Cliffs view, according to reports, Gibbs cited other concerns he had about the company. He wrote that business-boosting catalysts -- such as a rise in activity from auto industry customers -- seem to be fading. Costs, meanwhile, are landing slightly higher than previously anticipated.

Gibbs isn't giving up hope on Cleveland-Cliffs, as he wrote that the company still has several factors in its favor. He particularly singled out its strategic cooperation with top Korean steelmaker POSCO as an arrangement that could be favorable to its operations and finances.

Looking inward

Although Cleveland-Cliffs remains one of the country's top steel producers, I wouldn't consider it a compelling investment. I can't imagine any potential surges in demand for any reason, even with the Trump administration's efforts to bolster domestic manufacturing. Meanwhile, it remains a relentlessly U.S.-focused manufacturer and not a global player.

Should you buy stock in Cleveland-Cliffs right now?

Before you buy stock in Cleveland-Cliffs, consider this:

The Motley Fool Stock Advisor analyst team just identified what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy now… and Cleveland-Cliffs wasn’t one of them. The 10 stocks that made the cut could produce monster returns in the coming years.

Consider when Netflix made this list on December 17, 2004... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $488,653!* Or when Nvidia made this list on April 15, 2005... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $1,148,034!*

Now, it’s worth noting Stock Advisor’s total average return is 971% — a market-crushing outperformance compared to 196% for the S&P 500. Don't miss the latest top 10 list, available with Stock Advisor, and join an investing community built by individual investors for individual investors.

See the 10 stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of January 7, 2026.

Eric Volkman has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.