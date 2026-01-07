Markets
CLF

Why Cleveland-Cliffs Stock Got Rocked on Wednesday

January 07, 2026 — 07:18 pm EST

Written by Eric Volkman for The Motley Fool->

Key Points

One market professional tracking the fortunes of Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE: CLF) became notably less enthusiastic about its future on Wednesday. As a result, shares of the storied American steelmaker fell by more than 9% in value during that trading session.

Knocked down a peg

Analyst Philip Gibbs of KeyBanc set the tone for Cleveland-Cliffs stock well before market open, when he downgraded it to sector weight (read: hold) from his preceding overweight (buy). The pundit noted that the company had surpassed his $13 per share price target.

Where to invest $1,000 right now? Our analyst team just revealed what they believe are the 10 best stocks to buy right now, when you join Stock Advisor. See the stocks »

Workers in a steel mill.

Image source: Getty Images.

In his update to his Cleveland-Cliffs view, according to reports, Gibbs cited other concerns he had about the company. He wrote that business-boosting catalysts -- such as a rise in activity from auto industry customers -- seem to be fading. Costs, meanwhile, are landing slightly higher than previously anticipated.

Gibbs isn't giving up hope on Cleveland-Cliffs, as he wrote that the company still has several factors in its favor. He particularly singled out its strategic cooperation with top Korean steelmaker POSCO as an arrangement that could be favorable to its operations and finances.

Looking inward

Although Cleveland-Cliffs remains one of the country's top steel producers, I wouldn't consider it a compelling investment. I can't imagine any potential surges in demand for any reason, even with the Trump administration's efforts to bolster domestic manufacturing. Meanwhile, it remains a relentlessly U.S.-focused manufacturer and not a global player.

Should you buy stock in Cleveland-Cliffs right now?

Before you buy stock in Cleveland-Cliffs, consider this:

The Motley Fool Stock Advisor analyst team just identified what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy now… and Cleveland-Cliffs wasn’t one of them. The 10 stocks that made the cut could produce monster returns in the coming years.

Consider when Netflix made this list on December 17, 2004... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $488,653!* Or when Nvidia made this list on April 15, 2005... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $1,148,034!*

Now, it’s worth noting Stock Advisor’s total average return is 971% — a market-crushing outperformance compared to 196% for the S&P 500. Don't miss the latest top 10 list, available with Stock Advisor, and join an investing community built by individual investors for individual investors.

See the 10 stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of January 7, 2026.

Eric Volkman has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
The Motley Fool
Founded in 1993 in Alexandria, VA., by brothers David and Tom Gardner, The Motley Fool is a multimedia financial-services company dedicated to building the world's greatest investment community. Reaching millions of people each month through its website, books, newspaper column, radio show, television appearances, and subscription newsletter services, The Motley Fool champions shareholder values and advocates tirelessly for the individual investor. The company's name was taken from Shakespeare, whose wise fools both instructed and amused, and could speak the truth to the king -- without getting their heads lopped off.
Visit Fool.com for more market news-> More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

CLF

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.