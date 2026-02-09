Why Cleveland-Cliffs Stock Crashed Today

Key Points

Improved results from a year ago didn't satisfy investors.

Cleveland-Cliffs sees growing shipments this year.

Investors are waiting for details related to a potential partnership with South Korea's POSCO.

Shares of steelmaker and miner Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE: CLF) plunged as much as 25% today after a disappointing fourth-quarter report. The news wasn't all bad, however. Shipments are expected to grow this year for Cliffs and other steel companies.

Today's news came after the stock had soared 50% over the past six months. Cliffs shares recovered from the early plunge, but were still 19.9% lower as of 11:35 a.m. ET.

Growth ahead

The steelmaker reported flat fourth-quarter sales when analysts had expected a mid-single-digit increase. While an improvement over the prior-year period, its quarterly loss was also more than anticipated. Management is ready to turn the corner after a disappointing year. The automotive market didn't provide a boost, and the company struggled with costs and a sluggish Canadian market.

Cliffs CEO Lourenco Goncalves struck an optimistic tone, though. He said the negative situations have all improved entering 2026, noting the company has now "signed multi-year contracts with all our major automotive customers, reduced unit costs year-over-year, extended our debt maturities, and lowered capital expenditures, among several other initiatives."

At the midpoint of its guidance, the Cliffs expects shipment volume to increase about 3.4% in 2026. That mirrors comments from peer steelmaker Nucor last month, saying it is seeing "robust demand in several key end markets." It expects an approximately 5% increase in steel shipments this year.

Cliffs is also working on a strategic partnership with South Korea's POSCO. Investors may be waiting to hear more details on that before giving the company the benefit of the doubt for an improving 2026.

Howard Smith has positions in Nucor and has the following options: short February 2026 $180 calls on Nucor and short March 2026 $200 calls on Nucor. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

