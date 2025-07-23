Why Clearside Biomedical Is Rising In Pre-market?

(RTTNews) - Clearside Biomedical (CLSD) announced that Health Canada has granted approval for XIPERE, or triamcinolone acetonide injectable suspension, for suprachoroidal use in the treatment of uveitic macular edema. XIPERE is approved for use in the United States, Canada, Australia, and Singapore and under regulatory review in China.

Bausch + Lomb has the exclusive license for the commercialization and development of XIPERE in the U.S. and Canada. Arctic Vision, a China-based ophthalmic biotech, has the exclusive license for the commercialization and development of XIPERE, which they refer to as ARCATUS or ARVN001, in Greater China, South Korea, Australia, New Zealand, India and the ASEAN Countries.

Shares of Clearside Biomedical are up 62% in pre-market trade on Wednesday.

For More Such Health News, visit rttnews.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.