Why Clear Secure Stock Was Crushing it on Wednesday

The identity security specialist flew above analyst estimates for its fourth quarter.

Travel is a popular acitivity these days, and Clear Secure is reaping the rewards.

On Wednesday, Clear Secure (NYSE: YOU), known for its airport security systems, reported its final set of 2025 financial results to a clearly impressed market. On the back of revenue and earnings beats and encouraging revenue guidance, investors were trading the company's stock up by more than 37% in mid-session action.

Ready for takeoff

In the fourth quarter of 2025, Clear Secure's revenue was $240.8 million, up nearly 17% year over year. That was on the back of an almost 32% rise in the number of members of its foundational Clear security platform, to 38 million.

The company's consolidated net income under generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP) fell precipitously, to $46.5 million ($0.31 per share), from the year-ago result of nearly $117 million. That, however, was distorted by a massive accounting gain from one-time, non-cash income tax benefit in 2024's final quarter.

The company's non-GAAP (adjusted) earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization figure provides a clearer picture of its actual performance -- and this metric rose to $79.9 million from $50.5 million over that one-year stretch.

Regardless, Clear Secure topped the analyst consensus estimates for both headline numbers. On average, pundits were expecting just under $236 million in revenue and a GAAP net profit of $0.28 per share.

A clear path for growth

Clear Secure also proffered selected first-quarter and full-year guidance for 2026. For the former period, it's modeling $242 million to $245 million in revenue, for 15% growth at the midpoint. That exceeds the analyst consensus of $237 million. For the full year, free cash flow is expected to be at least $440 million, for growth of 28% at the minimum. No profitability estimates were provided.

These are boom times for the travel industry; combined with heightened awareness of identity security, this makes for a fertile environment for Clear Secure's business. The market might have overreacted to a good, if not explosive, quarter; however, I feel the company has plenty of growth ahead.

Eric Volkman has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.