Why Clear Secure Stock Rocketed 13% Higher Today

Key Points

An analyst upgraded his recommendation on the travel security tech specialist.

He now feels its equity is a buy.

10 stocks we like better than Clear Secure ›

Clear Secure (NYSE: YOU), the company behind the Clear traveler verification system that's a common sight at U.S. airports, had an excellent session on the stock exchange Friday. Its share price ballooned by over 13%, a surge largely driven by a recommendation upgrade from a top bank.

Cleared for a buy

JPMorgan Chase unit J.P. Morgan was the upgrading party, in the person of analyst Cory Carpenter. He upgraded his recommendation on Clear Secure to overweight (buy, in other words) from his previous neutral rating. Furthermore, he also increased his price target by 20% to $42 per share.

Where to invest $1,000 right now? Our analyst team just revealed what they believe are the 10 best stocks to buy right now, when you join Stock Advisor. See the stocks »

According to reports, Carpenter pointed out in his update on the stock that the company has the highest short interest in J.P. Morgan's coverage universe.

One reason for this significant short interest might be its partnership with finance sector heavyweight American Express under a five-year pact that expires in June 2026. Contrary to many opinions about Clear Secure, Carpenter feels that the two companies will renew this arrangement, and on more favorable terms to Clear.

A good year for travel

The analyst also cited factors such as the 2026 World Cup, which should be revenue drivers for the broader travel industry ultimately benefiting Clear Secure. I buy into this line of reasoning, contrarian as it may be, since I generally feel that next year should be a period of growth for the sector as a whole. I'd agree with Carpenter's new buy recommendation.

Should you invest $1,000 in Clear Secure right now?

Before you buy stock in Clear Secure, consider this:

The Motley Fool Stock Advisor analyst team just identified what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy now… and Clear Secure wasn’t one of them. The 10 stocks that made the cut could produce monster returns in the coming years.

Consider when Netflix made this list on December 17, 2004... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $507,421!* Or when Nvidia made this list on April 15, 2005... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $1,109,138!*

Now, it’s worth noting Stock Advisor’s total average return is 972% — a market-crushing outperformance compared to 195% for the S&P 500. Don’t miss out on the latest top 10 list, available when you join Stock Advisor.

See the 10 stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of December 8, 2025

JPMorgan Chase is an advertising partner of Motley Fool Money. American Express is an advertising partner of Motley Fool Money. Eric Volkman has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends JPMorgan Chase. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.