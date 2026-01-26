Why CleanSpark Plunged Nearly 10% Today

Key Points

Winter storms caused power outages threatening much of the company's existing footprint in Tennessee.

Additionally, a deal between Nvidia and CoreWeave have shaken up the investing narrative around companies like CoreWeave.

Let's dive into today's happenings and why investors are souring on former crypto miners right now.

10 stocks we like better than CleanSpark ›

As a leading cryptocurrency miner turned artificial intelligence infrastructure play, CleanSpark (NASDAQ: CLSK) is one company investors are clearly watching closely, both as a barometer of the exuberance within the AI trade but also investor willingness to bet on independent compute providers in a sector that's clearly dominated by a handful of companies with deep pockets and the ability to scale.

Monday's 9.3% decline was partially offset by a positive after-hours move. However, concerns have grown about the company's ongoing transition to becoming a pure-play compute provider, as CleanSpark's business model shifts to providing excess GPU capacity to firms in increasingly short supply of said compute.

Where to invest $1,000 right now? Our analyst team just revealed what they believe are the 10 best stocks to buy right now. Continue »

Let's dive into the key factors driving CleanSpark lower today, and whether this is a trend that could continue from here.

Why is it raining on CleanSpark's parade?

It's worth noting that CleanSpark's share price is still up over the past 12 months, even after a series of recent declines that have spooked many investors.

News that this weekend's winter storm affecting much of the continental United States caused power outages in Tennessee (where CleanSpark happens to have a heavy footprint), appears to be one key factor driving today's decline.

However, the broader issue most market participants appear to be keying on is a recent deal between Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) and CoreWeave (NASDAQ: CRWV). Nvidia will reportedly be investing $2 billion in the AI infrastructure company, suggesting to some investors that the stranglehold CoreWeave has on much of the AI infrastructure market will be emboldened by this move.

I'm of the view that the AI market will ultimately be large enough to create opportunities for smaller companies like CleanSpark to compete. However, if market dominance becomes concentrated within this sub-sector investors are watching closely, and pricing power becomes compressed for former crypto miners such as CleanSpark, the whole investing narrative around such companies could be in trouble. Today at least, that appears to be the growing narrative.

We'll have to see how CleanSpark reacts to this news and whether the company puts forward any explicit guidance on its growth plans moving forward. But in the absence of anything to cheer, investors are souring on this space for the time being.

Should you buy stock in CleanSpark right now?

Before you buy stock in CleanSpark, consider this:

The Motley Fool Stock Advisor analyst team just identified what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy now… and CleanSpark wasn’t one of them. The 10 stocks that made the cut could produce monster returns in the coming years.

Consider when Netflix made this list on December 17, 2004... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $464,439!* Or when Nvidia made this list on April 15, 2005... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $1,150,455!*

Now, it’s worth noting Stock Advisor’s total average return is 949% — a market-crushing outperformance compared to 195% for the S&P 500. Don't miss the latest top 10 list, available with Stock Advisor, and join an investing community built by individual investors for individual investors.

See the 10 stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of January 26, 2026.

Chris MacDonald has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Nvidia. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.