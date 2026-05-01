Why Clarivate Stock Was Soaring This Week

Key Points

It also beat the consensus analyst estimates on both revenue and profitability.

Guidance was essentially in line with prognosticator expectations, however.

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Although Clarivate (NYSE: CLVT) published its latest quarterly earnings report late in the week, it set the tone for the five-day stock trading stretch. The company's performance in the period was strong enough to propel its shares to a more than 18% increase week-to-date as of early Friday afternoon, according to data compiled by S&P Global Market Intelligence.

A clear plan

Thursday morning, Clarivate divulged that its first quarter revenue was just under $586 million, for a slight (1%) decline year over year. Net income not under generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP) looked better for the information and analytics company, rising nearly 25% to over $119 million ($0.18 per share).

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Although the top line eroded a bit during the quarter, it still handily beat the average analyst estimate of nearly $569 million. The company also topped the consensus prognosticator forecast of $0.14 for non-GAAP (adjusted) net income.

Clarivate pointed to its "value creation plan," launched near the start of 2025, as a key driver of its improvement. It quoted CEO Matti Shem Tov as saying that the initiative "is strengthening the quality and durability of our performance. We are simplifying and optimizing our business model, improving commercial effectiveness, and accelerating innovation across the portfolio."

Value created

Management reaffirmed its existing guidance for the entirety of this year. It's modeling annual revenue of $2.30 billion to $2.42 billion, and adjusted net income of $0.70 to $0.80 per share. The average pundit projection of $2.36 billion for the former falls within the provided range, as does the $0.72 per share consensus for adjusted bottom-line profitability.

Although it remains to be seen whether the vaunted value creation plan has long-term viability, it does seem to be having quite a positive effect on Clarivate's margins for now. Personally, I'd wait a quarter or several to see whether these changes are lasting, or simply a quirky one-off in the company's results.

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Eric Volkman has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.