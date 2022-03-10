Why Clarivate Stock Jumped Today

What happened

The share price of Clarivate (NYSE: CLVT), an analytics company, was spiking today after the company reported better-than-expected fourth-quarter results.

The tech stock was up by 10.9% as of 1:52 p.m. ET on Thursday.

So what

Clarivate's adjusted fourth-quarter earnings per share of $0.23 beat Wall Street's consensus estimate of $0.21, and was up $0.01 from the year-ago quarter.

The tech company also slightly outpaced analysts' consensus revenue estimate with sales of $560.7 million in the quarter -- an increase of 23% year-over-year -- compared to the $560.1 million that Wall Street was expecting.

CEO Jerre Stead said in a press release that the company ended 2021 with more than 24,000 customers and launched 90 new products during the year.

The company highlighted its acquisition of ProQuest, which it completed at the end of 2021, as a main contributor to its subscription revenue growth in the fourth quarter. The purchase helped sales in this segment jump 25% year over year to $305.5 million.

Investors were likely also happy to see that Clarivate’s recurring revenue ticked up nearly 7% higher, to $119.6 million.

Even with these strong results, Stead indicated that there’s still more room for improvement. He noted that the company still thinks it can improve its transactional revenue, which declined 1% year over year, and noted that the segment “faced some headwinds late in the quarter” and that the company is “taking steps to improve this smaller segment of our business.”

Now what

Investors were clearly happy with the company's results, and there could be more good times in store for Clarivate. Management issued sales guidance for 2022 of $2.84 billion, at the midpoint of guidance. That would represent a year-over-year increase of about 52%.

Long-term investors should be happy with the company's latest results, but should also keep in mind that the broader market has been very volatile lately, which could affect Clarivate's share price in the short term.

10 stocks we like better than Clarivate Plc

When our award-winning analyst team has a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, the newsletter they have run for over a decade, Motley Fool Stock Advisor, has tripled the market.*

They just revealed what they believe are the ten best stocks for investors to buy right now... and Clarivate Plc wasn't one of them! That's right -- they think these 10 stocks are even better buys.

See the 10 stocks

*Stock Advisor returns as of March 3, 2022

Chris Neiger has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.