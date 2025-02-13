Why Cisco Systems Stock Is Gaining Today

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ: CSCO) stock is climbing higher in Thursday's trading. The company's share price was up 2% as of 2 p.m. ET. Meanwhile, the S&P 500 index was up 0.5%, and the Nasdaq Composite index was up 0.9%. Shares had been up as much as 6.3% earlier in trading.

After the market closed yesterday, Cisco published results for the second quarter of its current fiscal year, which ended Dec. 31. The network technologies specialist posted sales and earnings performance for the period that beat Wall Street's target. The company's valuation is also moving higher today following new bullish coverage from analysts.

Start Your Mornings Smarter! Wake up with Breakfast news in your inbox every market day. Sign Up For Free »

Cisco stock posts gains on fiscal Q2 beats

In fiscal Q2, Cisco reported non-GAAP (adjusted) earnings per share of $0.94 on sales of $13.99 billion. The performance topped the average analyst estimate's call for adjusted earnings per share of $0.91 on sales of $13.87 billion. Revenue in the period was up 9.4% year over year, and the company reported artificial intelligence (AI) infrastructure orders of $350 million. Management said product orders in the period were up 29% annually -- or 11% after factoring out the contribution from Splunk.

In conjunction with the earnings release, Cisco announced that it is raising its quarterly dividend to $0.41 per share, a 3% increase above its previous level. The company also said that it had received board authorization for an additional $15 billion in share repurchases.

For fiscal Q3, Cisco is guiding for sales between $13.9 billion and $14.1 billion. Adjusted earnings per share are projected to be between $0.90 and $0.92. Full-year sales are expected to be between $56 billion and $56.5 billion, and adjusted earnings per share are projected to be between $3.68 and $3.74.

Analysts are getting more bullish on Cisco stock

Following the company's fiscal Q2 release, Cisco stock has received price target increases from multiple analysts. In a note published before the market opened today, Rosenblatt upgraded Cisco stock from neutral to buy and raised its one-year price target on the stock from $66 per share to $80 per share. The firm's analysts cited AI-related catalysts as reasons for the ratings and price target hikes.

J.P. Morgan also published new coverage on Cisco this morning, with the lead analyst on the stock, Samik Chatterjee, maintaining an overweight rating and increasing his one-year price target from $69 per share to $73 per share. The analyst said that the company's recent quarterly report showed strong demand indicators and expects sales growth momentum and potential earnings beats to offset potential adverse tariff impacts.

Adding to the bullish commentary, Bank of America maintained a buy rating on Cisco and increased its one-year price target on the stock from $72 per share to $76 per share. The company sees AI infrastructure expansion powering strong results for the company this year and expects continued growth in the second half of the fiscal year.

Don’t miss this second chance at a potentially lucrative opportunity

Ever feel like you missed the boat in buying the most successful stocks? Then you’ll want to hear this.

On rare occasions, our expert team of analysts issues a “Double Down” stock recommendation for companies that they think are about to pop. If you’re worried you’ve already missed your chance to invest, now is the best time to buy before it’s too late. And the numbers speak for themselves:

Nvidia: if you invested $1,000 when we doubled down in 2009, you’d have $340,048 !*

if you invested $1,000 when we doubled down in 2009, !* Apple: if you invested $1,000 when we doubled down in 2008, you’d have $44,908 !*

if you invested $1,000 when we doubled down in 2008, !* Netflix: if you invested $1,000 when we doubled down in 2004, you’d have $554,019!*

Right now, we’re issuing “Double Down” alerts for three incredible companies, and there may not be another chance like this anytime soon.

Learn more »

*Stock Advisor returns as of February 3, 2025

Bank of America is an advertising partner of Motley Fool Money. Keith Noonan has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Bank of America and Cisco Systems. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.