Why Cisco Stock Inched Higher on Wednesday

Key Points

It's one-third of an ambitious consortium that will build out AI infrastructure in the Middle East.

It's teaming up with AMD and Saudi AI developer Humain in the effort.

10 stocks we like better than Cisco Systems ›

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ: CSCO) is gearing up to be part of an international consortium building out artificial intelligence (AI) infrastructure, and investors cheered the news. The veteran networking equipment company's shares rose by over 1% that day, a rate that was sufficient to outperform the S&P 500 index's 0.4% improvement.

New AI partnership in the works

Cisco is to be part of a joint venture with chip company AMD and Saudi Arabia-based AI developer Humain that will deploy AI infrastructure in the Middle Eastern country. The operations of this business should begin in 2026, Cisco wrote in a press release.

Where to invest $1,000 right now? Our analyst team just revealed what they believe are the 10 best stocks to buy right now, when you join Stock Advisor. See the stocks »

This as-yet-unnamed enterprise will see the company's hardware, as well as that of AMD, deployed in Human's data centers in an effort to further the growth of AI. The goal is to develop 1 gigawatt of AI infrastructure by 2030.

In the press release, Cisco quoted its CEO Chuck Robbins as saying that by participating in the initiative, the company "will help the Kingdom turn its vision for a digitally advanced, AI-powered economy into a reality."

The U.S.-Saudi connection

The three-way collaboration was initially announced in May, during President Trump's official visit to Saudi Arabia. The latest news came a day after Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman's reciprocal trip to the U.S., during which he met with the American leader.

While Cisco sounded an unabashedly positive note in its press release, it didn't provide any financial particulars.

Without them, we can't effectively gauge how the project might affect the tech hardware company's fundamentals. What we can say is that this is a potentially quite large and long-term project that is sure to boost revenue to some degree. It'll also enhance the buy case for Cisco, which remains a top name in its field of networking.

Should you invest $1,000 in Cisco Systems right now?

Before you buy stock in Cisco Systems, consider this:

The Motley Fool Stock Advisor analyst team just identified what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy now… and Cisco Systems wasn’t one of them. The 10 stocks that made the cut could produce monster returns in the coming years.

Consider when Netflix made this list on December 17, 2004... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $615,279!* Or when Nvidia made this list on April 15, 2005... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $1,111,712!*

Now, it’s worth noting Stock Advisor’s total average return is 1,022% — a market-crushing outperformance compared to 188% for the S&P 500. Don’t miss out on the latest top 10 list, available when you join Stock Advisor.

See the 10 stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of November 17, 2025

Eric Volkman has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Advanced Micro Devices and Cisco Systems. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.