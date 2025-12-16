Why Circle Stock Jumped Today

Key Points

Visa is enabling direct settlement in Circle's USDC.

The credit and debit card leader is also partnering with Circle to design a new Layer 1 blockchain.

10 stocks we like better than Circle Internet Group ›

Shares of Circle Internet Group (NYSE: CRCL) popped on Tuesday after Visa (NYSE: V) launched a new stablecoin settlement service in the U.S.

By the close of trading, Circle's stock price was up nearly 10%.

Where to invest $1,000 right now? Our analyst team just revealed what they believe are the 10 best stocks to buy right now. Continue »

Visa is entering the stablecoin arena

Visa's banking partners will soon be able to settle their obligations in Circle's fully reserved, dollar-denominated stablecoin, USDC (CRYPTO: USDC). The new settlement offering promises faster fund transfers via blockchain technology, with availability on weekends and holidays, and with no change to the card user experience.

"Visa is delivering a reliable, bank‑ready capability that improves treasury efficiency while maintaining the security, compliance, and resiliency standards our network requires," Visa executive Rubail Birwadker said in a press release.

Cross River Bank and Lead Bank will serve as the initial banking partners for the new settlement service. Visa intends to roll out the offering to more of its clients in 2026.

The stablecoin story takes a new arc

Visa is also working with Circle to design Arc, a highly scalable new Layer 1 blockchain. Visa intends to operate a validator node and use Arc for USDC settlement once the network goes live.

The digital payments titan also noted that its annualized stablecoin settlement volume has already surpassed $3.5 billion.

Should you buy stock in Circle Internet Group right now?

Before you buy stock in Circle Internet Group, consider this:

The Motley Fool Stock Advisor analyst team just identified what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy now… and Circle Internet Group wasn’t one of them. The 10 stocks that made the cut could produce monster returns in the coming years.

Consider when Netflix made this list on December 17, 2004... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $505,695!* Or when Nvidia made this list on April 15, 2005... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $1,080,694!*

Now, it’s worth noting Stock Advisor’s total average return is 962% — a market-crushing outperformance compared to 193% for the S&P 500. Don't miss the latest top 10 list, available with Stock Advisor, and join an investing community built by individual investors for individual investors.

See the 10 stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of December 16, 2025.

Joe Tenebruso has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Visa. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.