Why Circle Stock Is Falling—and Why Some Analysts See Big Upside

Circle Internet Group (NYSE: CRCL), the fintech best known as the issuer of the stablecoin USDC, has been on a tumultuous share price path since going public in June.

The stock quickly ballooned to almost $250, then fell, before rallying again over the summer. As of late November, shares have dropped by more than 42% in the past month, falling below $72.

While this volatility is notable, what really makes Circle's story interesting for investors is its ambitious price target. Analysts collectively see the stock more than double to $150.33 per share.

Below, we'll explore the drivers behind the recent selloff and whether there is still a bullish case to be made for this beleaguered new entrant to the fintech stock space.

A Closer Look at Circle's Selloff

The recent selloff, which brought Circle in line with its debut price from early June, seems counterintuitive based on the company's recent earnings performance.

For the third quarter, Circle's year-over-year (YOY) revenue improvement reached 66%, an acceleration over the prior quarter's already-impressive gains.

Revenue of $740 million came alongside an improvement in adjusted EBITDA to $166 million from $126 million a year earlier.

A portion of the recent decline in Circle's price is likely tied to its exposure to the broader crypto space, which has tumbled as Bitcoin plunged by nearly 23% in the last month.

Despite Circle's focus on the stablecoin corner of the crypto sphere, this market is still not sufficiently disentangled to avoid the situation in which a major correction in Bitcoin impacts firms that are only loosely linked to BTC.

But the bigger problems for Circle may have been its anticipated costs and the external headwinds of changing interest rates. Circle announced in its latest earnings that it would raise its full-year guidance for adjusted operating expenses as high as $510 million, putting pressure on margins.

Additionally, a significant portion of its revenue is tied to interest earned on cash and Treasuries backing USDC. With potential U.S. interest rate cuts looming, this revenue stream may shrink in the coming quarters.

Analysts Split on CRCL’s Future as Price Target Holds Firm

Wall Street is divided regarding CRCL stock, with 10 analysts rating the stock as a Buy, nine saying it's a Hold, and three marking it as a Sell.

So far in November, firms including Wells Fargo and Needham & Co. have lowered their price targets—but kept their ratings.

Others, like Baird and JPMorgan, are in a small group that believes CRCL's decline could be a prime opportunity to buy the dip—these firms have actually upgraded CRCL targets in the last several weeks.

The bullish thesis is rooted in USDC's rapid adoption. In the latest quarter, USDC’s circulation more than doubled YOY, and on-chain transaction volume surged 580%. If this momentum continues, it could drive long-term gains for CRCL.

Broader stablecoin adoption in the face of a declining greenback, inflation, or other macro pressures may also fuel growth. Finally, if Circle continues to expand its infrastructure revenue, making it less reliant on the success of USDC, investors may find it worthwhile to reward this diversification.

Can Circle Really Double?

To be sure, Circle's challenges are many—the company faces intense margin pressure, increasing competition from other stablecoins, and a shifting regulatory landscape marked earlier this year by the passage of the GENIUS Act. The company's successes will have to outweigh these risks by a wide margin if it is to reverse course from its current decline, let alone double in value.

Investors willing to take a risk on a company that could generate significant returns may appreciate the opportunity that Circle's dip presents. Similarly, long-term fintech bulls believing that stablecoins are likely to be widespread might be drawn to CRCL. For most investors, though, CRCL's recent selloff may seem to be justified, so long as the risks remain.

