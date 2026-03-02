Why Circle Internet Stock Surged Today

Key Points

USDC usage is soaring.

Circle is developing a new way to cash in on the artificial intelligence boom.

Shares of Circle Internet Group (NYSE: CRCL) furthered their ascent on Monday. By the close of trading, the stablecoin issuer's stock price was up over 15%.

Blistering growth

Investors are still cheering Circle's dazzling fourth-quarter financial report released on Wednesday. The stablecoin supplier's total revenue and reserve income leaped 77% year over year to $770 million. The gains were fueled by a 72% jump in USDC in circulation to $75.3 billion at the end of 2025.

In turn, Circle's net income from continuing operations increased to $133 million, up from $4 million in the prior-year quarter.

Accelerating agentic AI

Better still, during the company'searnings conference call CEO Jeremy Allaire made his case for why Circle could serve as a foundational financial layer for the artificial intelligence (AI) boom.

We are seeing an explosion of developer activity around AI. It's becoming an important driver for Circle's platform, and we believe an important and potentially significant driver for USDC adoption.

Allaire went on to highlight Circle Gateway, which enables AI agents to autonomously automate cross-chain USDC transactions with ultra-low transaction costs of $0.00001.

"We believe that no other payment system in the world can do this," Allaire said.

Joe Tenebruso has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.