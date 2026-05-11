Why Circle Internet Stock Jumped 19% Monday Afternoon

Key Points

Circle Internet stock jumped as much as 19% on Monday after a mixed earnings report.

CEO Jeremy Allaire framed the quarter as part of a major platform shift in the financial industry.

Investors appear more focused on stablecoin adoption trends than on one quarter's revenue miss.

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Circle Internet Group (NYSE: CRCL) reported earnings early Monday morning, sending the stablecoin issuer's stock sharply higher. The gains peaked at 19.4% around 2:40 p.m. ET, and the stock was still up by a hefty 15% just before the closing bell.

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The numbers weren't perfect, but the CEO had a speech ready

The USD Coin (CRYPTO: USDC) issuer's Q1 2026 report wasn't a clean sweep. $0.21 of diluted earnings per share exceeded Wall Street's consensus target at $0.18 per share, but $694 million in revenues fell short of analysts' $715 million estimate.

However, management framed the quarter as a transitional period amid a game-changing financial industry shake-up.

"We believe we are going through the largest platform shift in the history of the Internet and it is accelerating," CEO Jeremy Allaire said on the earnings call. "Specifically, this platform shift is the collision and compounding effect of new operating systems for intelligence and new operating systems for economic activity. These 2 major new technology infrastructures are converging into a new Internet stack that we believe will transform the global economic system over the coming decade."

Many investors get excited by forward-looking talk like that.

Stablecoin adoption is the real story here

There is now $77 billion of USD Coin in circulation, 28% above the year-ago period. Transaction volumes nearly quadrupled over the same period, so real-world usage of this next-generation accounting tool is soaring.

According to new Motley Fool research, about half of U.S. consumers would consider using stablecoins for everyday payments. Among the top use cases, Polymarket is funding and settling bets with the stablecoin and Meta Platforms (NASDAQ: META) offers USD Coin as an option for content creators' ad-based payouts.

"This is significant because just last year, there was a view that big tech companies would introduce their own stablecoins," Allaire said.

So the revenue miss didn't matter much today. Investors seem more interested in where the stablecoin puck is heading than where it's been, and Circle is skating hard to get there first.

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Anders Bylund has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Meta Platforms. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.