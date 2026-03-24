Why Circle Internet Group Stock Was Tumbling Today

Key Points

Legislators are discussing limiting yield offerings on stablecoins, including USDC, as part of the Clarity Act.

That rider would likely disincentivize holding Circle's USDC.

It's unclear what the final Clarity Act bill will look like.

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Shares of Circle Internet Group (NYSE: CRCL), the maker of the USDC stablecoin, were falling today on reports that U.S. legislation could limit yield offerings on stablecoins.

As a result, the stock was down 20.4% as of 1:12 p.m. ET.

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What's happening with stablecoins

The Senate is considering imposing restrictions on stablecoin yield and rewards as part of the Clarity Act, the latest version of which just became available.

According to a recent proposal, platforms would not be able to offer a yield on stablecoin holdings in a way that's similar to a bank deposit. The bill, however, would allow for activity-based rewards.

Coinbase customers currently earn a 3.5% yield on their stablecoin holdings, so the removal of that yield would be significant and would disincentivize holding stablecoins. Coinbase stock was also down sharply on the news, as the regulation would likely impact the entire crypto industry and could pave the way to tighter oversight.

What it means for Circle

Circle has delivered strong growth in the past year, in part because of the growth of Polymarket, the prediction market that runs on USDC. The Clarity Act wouldn't threaten that line of business for Circle, but it would disincentivize holding stablecoins and is therefore likely to diminish transaction activity.

Investors should understand that the bill is still being negotiated, and it's unclear if it will pass with the yield restriction. The Trump administration, which has positioned itself as a supporter of the crypto industry, is pushing for passage of the bill, which has already cleared the House. However, the yield restriction could stall its passage.

Circle investors should continue to monitor the issue as it's unclear if it will make it into the final bill. If it is included, it could spark a larger sell-off in the stock.

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Jeremy Bowman has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends Coinbase Global. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.