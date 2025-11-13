Why Circle Internet Group Stock Sank 20% This Week

Key Points

Circle Internet Group just reported its Q3 earnings.

The company is growing quickly and is profitable, but has some overhangs impacting its share price.

THe stock is at its lowest level since going public earlier this year.

These 10 stocks could mint the next wave of millionaires ›

This week has not been kind to high-tech investors. Shares of Circle Internet Group (NYSE: CRCL) fell 20% as of this writing after market close on Nov. 13, due to a weak reaction to its latest earnings result. The stablecoin issuer is growing quickly, but investors fear the stock's upcoming lock-up period and how falling interest rates will impact its interest income.

Shares of Circle Internet Group have now round-tripped the price of its initial public offering (IPO) this spring, sitting at a price below $100 a share. Here's why investors are nervous about this company, even after fast Q3 earnings growth.

Where to invest $1,000 right now? Our analyst team just revealed what they believe are the 10 best stocks to buy right now, when you join Stock Advisor. See the stocks »

Strong growth, lock-up period

On the whole, Circle's Q3 numbers looked strong. Total revenue grew 66% to $740 million, net income was positive $214 million, and USDC (the company's stablecoin) in circulation grew 108% year over year to $73.7 billion. So what caused investors to sell off?

Well, for one, a lot of the high-growth recent IPOs have fallen this week, a broad trend that could have impacted Circle's share price. Second, Circle's lock-up period for its IPO shares is ending this Friday. Lock-up periods usually lead to long-term private shareholders selling stock indiscriminately of price, which can lead to falling share prices in anticipation. This is a key reason why IPO stocks underperform the first year after going public.

Third, Circle Internet Group makes money through interest income on cash held for issued stablecoins, which it invests in things such as United States Treasury bonds. With the Federal Reserve lowering interest rates, Circle may face a headwind to its earnings in the future, which is causing investors to be bearish on the stock.

Combined, these factors have led to Circle Internet Group stock to reach an all-time low.

Is Circle Internet stock a buy?

What's perplexing about Circle's stock drop is that it even raised guidance for the rest of 2025 regarding its other revenue category. However, it did increase its operating expense guide, which may have slightly spooked investors.

Either way, Circle Internet is a fast-growing company that is profitable. Last quarter, it generated $81 million in operating income, and while the IPO impacted its profitability from the first part of the year, this is a fairly simple business to understand. The more stablecoins it issues, the more it can generate net interest income on deposits, similar to a bank.

Circle Internet Group now trades at a market cap of $19 billion. If you are a believer in the growth of stablecoins, now could be a good time to scoop up some shares of this stock on the cheap.

Where to invest $1,000 right now

When our analyst team has a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, Stock Advisor’s total average return is 1,069%* — a market-crushing outperformance compared to 195% for the S&P 500.

They just revealed what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy right now, available when you join Stock Advisor.

See the stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of November 10, 2025

Brett Schafer has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.