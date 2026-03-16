Why Circle Internet Group Stock Crushed it on Monday

Key Points

Several factors are driving demand for USDC, the pundit wrote in his update.

In his view, much of this is due to the usefulness of the cryptocurrency rather than speculation.

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Many cryptocurrency skeptics like to point to what they consider the lack of utility of such assets. One person who would disagree with that, at least in the case of Circle Internet Group's (NYSE: CRCL) chosen stablecoin, is Clear Street analyst Owen Lau. On the back of increased demand for USDC, Lau upgraded his recommendation on its No. 1 adopter on Monday.

In response, market players eagerly snapped up Circle's stock, sending it more than 9% higher on the day.

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Virtuous Circle

The analyst changed his recommendation on Circle from hold to buy and raised his price target significantly -- it's now $136 per share, up from $92.

According to reports, Lau's changed opinion is based on his observation that USDC is becoming notably more popular. He wrote in his Circle update that the coin is riding a wave of popularity for tokenized financial assets, among other platforms and services that benefit from having a reliable and readily available stablecoin.

The prognosticator also observed increasing USDC balances in trading platforms offering decentralized finance prediction markets. Such markets have seen surging demand as bettors wager on all manner of events and outcomes. Another potential catalyst is the fusion of artificial intelligence (AI) technology and programmable financial systems; a stablecoin like USDC is ideal for such environments.

Making its bed, and lying in it

Lau made several strong points in favor of USDC and, by extension, Circle. However, we should bear in mind that the company and the cryptocurrency are inextricably linked, so the company's success depends heavily on the coin's future. Given that, I'd be a little wary of the stock, though I think the analyst is spot-on about USDC's potential.

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Eric Volkman has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.