Why Circle Internet (CRCL) Stock Fell 28.1% Last Month

Key Points Circle's first earnings report as a public company revealed a $482 million net loss, largely due to IPO-related costs.

The company earns 96.4% of its revenue from interest on the dollar reserves backing its USDC stablecoin.

Circle followed the same boom-and-bust pattern seen in other major 2025 IPOs like CoreWeave and Figma.

10 stocks we like better than Circle Internet Group ›

Shares of Circle Internet Group (NYSE: CRCL) took a 28.1% hit in August 2025, according to data from S&P Global Market Intelligence. The group behind the USDC (CRYPTO: USDC) stablecoin posted its first earnings report as a public company in the middle of the month, and it wasn't strong enough to support Circle's early price jump.

Circle's earnings landed with a thud

From the initial public offering (IPO) on June 4 to the end of July, Circle's stock had gained a hair-raising 492%. Investors were watching the first earnings report closely, looking for signs that Circle's business could sustain a $42.0 billion market cap.

Where to invest $1,000 right now? Our analyst team just revealed what they believe are the 10 best stocks to buy right now. Learn More »

But that bullish outcome wasn't in the cards. Sure, the results were impressive, given that Circle's core business is based on an asset that will always be worth $1 per coin. Revenue rose 53% year over year to $658 million as the active circulation of USDC nearly doubled to $61.3 billion. But Circle still posted a net loss of $482 million in the second quarter, largely due to costs associated with the IPO. The price spike itself was the root cause of these charges, as the skyrocketing stock price changed the value of Circle's convertible debt and stock-based compensation policies.

The boring banking secret behind Circle's exciting revenue

It may sound strange that Circle generated a $658 million revenue stream in the second quarter, even though the USDC stablecoin neither gained nor lost any value. But the company operates much like a classic bank -- it earns interest on the dollar-based funds that provide direct backing for the stablecoin. These interest payments accounted for 96.4% of Circle's total revenue in the second quarter.

As for the stock's price drop, it should be noted that the slide started well before Circle's earnings report. As of Sept. 2, Circle's share price is down 54.4% from the absolute peak on June 23. The big surge followed by a steep price drop is pretty common for big-name IPOs, and Circle was one of the most anticipated market launches in recent memory.

Only CoreWeave (NASDAQ: CRWV) and Figma (NYSE: FIG) have seen splashier IPOs in 2025, and they have indeed followed similar charting patterns. Figma's stock is down 46.2% from a soaring peak just after its IPO in July, while CoreWeave took a couple of months to build a 359% gain and then lose nearly half of it.

I rarely jump on IPO launches, because early investors tend to get burned rather quickly. Circle provided yet another example of a well-worn charting drama. And I'm not entirely convinced that Circle's cool-off period has ended yet. You should probably avoid this red-hot financial technology stock until it stabilizes at a more plausible valuation.

Should you invest $1,000 in Circle Internet Group right now?

Before you buy stock in Circle Internet Group, consider this:

The Motley Fool Stock Advisor analyst team just identified what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy now… and Circle Internet Group wasn’t one of them. The 10 stocks that made the cut could produce monster returns in the coming years.

Consider when Netflix made this list on December 17, 2004... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $651,599!* Or when Nvidia made this list on April 15, 2005... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $1,067,639!*

Now, it’s worth noting Stock Advisor’s total average return is 1,049% — a market-crushing outperformance compared to 185% for the S&P 500. Don’t miss out on the latest top 10 list, available when you join Stock Advisor.

See the 10 stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of August 25, 2025

Anders Bylund has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.