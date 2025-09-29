Why Cipher Mining Stock Mashed the Market on Monday

Key Points More than one analyst raised their price target on the stock.

This followed an exciting development announced by the company late last week.

10 stocks we like better than Cipher Mining ›

Most stocks get a bump when a single analyst raises an existing price target. On those relatively rare occurrences when several pundits enact such lifts, a company's shares can really take off. A nice pop in the value of a core asset doesn't hurt, either.

These were the dynamics behind the more than 10% increase of Cipher Mining (NASDAQ: CIFR) on Monday. Not one, not two, but three prognosticators hiked their price targets on the Bitcoin mining company's stock. This was especially impressive considering that the benchmark S&P 500 index eked out a relatively light 0.3% gain that trading session.

Where to invest $1,000 right now? Our analyst team just revealed what they believe are the 10 best stocks to buy right now. Continue »

Three pieces of encouraging news

The fortunes of Bitcoin miners, it almost goes without saying, are quite dependent on the performance of the leading cryptocurrency. One dynamic that helped Cipher Mining's stock substantially on Monday was the encouraging rise in the value of Bitcoin, which was up by 3% in the preceding 24 hours as of this writing.

That, combined with that trio of price target raises, put the sizzle in Cipher Mining's stock.

Specifically, the three raisers were H.C. Wainwright, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods, and Rosenblatt. And these weren't incremental lifts, either. Bill Papanastasiou felt compelled to double his fair value assessment, flagging Cipher Mining as now being worth $13 per share from his previous $6.50.

H.C. Wainwright's Mike Colonnese topped this by cranking his price target to $17 per share from $7.50. Chris Brendler of Rosenblatt was relatively more restrained, upping his to $14 from $9.

All three analysts maintained their equivalents of buy recommendations on Cipher Mining.

A historical first

The trio also cited one piece of recent news as a reason behind their increases. Last Thursday, Cipher Mining announced that it signed its first high-performance computing (HPC) co-location contract. Specifically, it is partnering with artificial intelligence (AI) cloud platform developer Fluidstack in a 10-year arrangement that kicks off in October. 2026.

Should you invest $1,000 in Cipher Mining right now?

Before you buy stock in Cipher Mining, consider this:

The Motley Fool Stock Advisor analyst team just identified what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy now… and Cipher Mining wasn’t one of them. The 10 stocks that made the cut could produce monster returns in the coming years.

Consider when Netflix made this list on December 17, 2004... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $652,872!* Or when Nvidia made this list on April 15, 2005... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $1,092,280!*

Now, it’s worth noting Stock Advisor’s total average return is 1,062% — a market-crushing outperformance compared to 189% for the S&P 500. Don’t miss out on the latest top 10 list, available when you join Stock Advisor.

See the 10 stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of September 29, 2025

Eric Volkman has positions in Bitcoin. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Bitcoin. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.