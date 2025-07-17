Why Cipher Mining Inc. (CIFR) Outpaced the Stock Market Today

Cipher Mining Inc. (CIFR) closed the most recent trading day at $6.42, moving +2.39% from the previous trading session. The stock exceeded the S&P 500, which registered a gain of 0.54% for the day. Meanwhile, the Dow experienced a rise of 0.52%, and the technology-dominated Nasdaq saw an increase of 0.74%.

Shares of the company witnessed a gain of 64.57% over the previous month, beating the performance of the Business Services sector with its loss of 1.28%, and the S&P 500's gain of 4.2%.

The upcoming earnings release of Cipher Mining Inc. will be of great interest to investors. The company's earnings report is expected on August 7, 2025. In that report, analysts expect Cipher Mining Inc. to post earnings of -$0.12 per share. This would mark a year-over-year decline of 140%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $48.37 million, up 31.4% from the prior-year quarter.

For the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of -$0.35 per share and revenue of $260.21 million, which would represent changes of -150% and +72.01%, respectively, from the prior year.

Additionally, investors should keep an eye on any recent revisions to analyst forecasts for Cipher Mining Inc. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. Therefore, positive revisions in estimates convey analysts' confidence in the business performance and profit potential.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. To exploit this, we've formed the Zacks Rank, a quantitative model that includes these estimate changes and presents a viable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has remained steady. Right now, Cipher Mining Inc. possesses a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

The Technology Services industry is part of the Business Services sector. With its current Zacks Industry Rank of 68, this industry ranks in the top 28% of all industries, numbering over 250.

The strength of our individual industry groups is measured by the Zacks Industry Rank, which is calculated based on the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within these groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Keep in mind to rely on Zacks.com to watch all these stock-impacting metrics, and more, in the succeeding trading sessions.

Cipher Mining Inc. (CIFR) : Free Stock Analysis Report

