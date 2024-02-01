Why Cimpress Stock Skyrocketed Today

Shares of Cimpress (NASDAQ: CMPR) rose 21.7% on Thursday after the mass-customization specialist announced strong fiscal second-quarter 2024 results.

Cimpress is firing on all cylinders

For its fiscal second quarter 2024 ended Dec. 31, 2023, Cimpress' revenue grew 9% year over year to $921.4 million. This translated to net income of $58.1 million, or $2.14 per share. Analysts, on average, were only expecting earnings of $1.24 per share on revenue of $892.1 million.

Cimpress CEO Robert Keane credited the company's relative outperformance to a combination of revenue growth, margin expansion, advertising leverage, and lower operating expenses.

Within its top line, Vista segment revenue notably grew 11% year over year as reported (9% on an organic, constant-currency basis), including 7% growth from Vista's consumer-product category. This was the first quarter in which the category has grown since the company began its strategic transformation in fiscal 2019.

What's next for Cimpress shareholders?

Cimpress management noted that at the halfway point of its fiscal year, the company is now well ahead of its previously expected guidance for profitability and net leverage. As such, the company adjusted its full fiscal-year outlook to call for reported revenue growth of at least 7% and organic constant-currency growth of at least 5% (technically down from at least 8% and 6%, respectively, before). But the company also raised its outlook for full-year operating income to be at least $230 million, up from at least $206 million previously.

Cimpress also announced a new $150 million stock repurchase plan, with no expiration date.

The market is obviously celebrating Cimpress' outsized profitability and faster-than-expected growth from its key Vista business. The stock is responding in kind.

