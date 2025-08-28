Why Is Cimpress (CMPR) Up 12.9% Since Last Earnings Report?

It has been about a month since the last earnings report for Cimpress (CMPR). Shares have added about 12.9% in that time frame, outperforming the S&P 500.

But investors have to be wondering, will the recent positive trend continue leading up to its next earnings release, or is Cimpress due for a pullback? Before we dive into how investors and analysts have reacted as of late, let's take a quick look at its most recent earnings report in order to get a better handle on the important drivers.

Cimpress Q4 Earnings Miss Estimates, Revenue Increase Y/Y

Cimpress reported fourth-quarter fiscal 2025 (ended June 30, 2025) adjusted loss of $1.02 per share against the Zacks Consensus Estimate of earnings of 97 cents per share. The company had reported adjusted earnings of $4.33 per share in the year-ago quarter.

Top-Line Details

Total revenues were $869.5 million, reflecting an increase of 4.4% from the year-ago quarter. Organic constant-currency revenue growth was 2% year over year, driven by growth in each of its businesses. The top line beat the Zack Consensus Estimate of $844 million.

Segmental Information

The National Pen segment generated revenues of $93.6 million, up from $83.6 million in the year-ago quarter. Our estimate was $84 million.



Vista — the largest revenue-generating segment — reported aggregate revenues of $466.4 million compared with $442.1 million in the year-ago quarter. Our estimate was $452.6 million.



The Upload and Print segment’s revenues increased to $284.2 million from $266.9 million in the year-ago quarter. The segment consists of two subgroups, namely PrintBrothers and The Print Group.



PrintBrothers’ revenues increased to $178.2 million from $170.8 million in the year-ago period. Our estimate was $176.9 million. The Print Group generated revenues of $106 million, up from $96.1 million reported in the year-ago quarter. Our estimate was $102.2 million.



Revenues from All Other Businesses were $58.8 million compared with $53.7 million reported a year ago. Our estimate was $55.9 million.

Margin Details

Cimpress' cost of revenues was $456.7 million, up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. Marketing and selling expenses totaled $193 million, down 0.7% year over year. General & administrative expenses were $59.1 million, up from $54.3 million reported in the year-ago fiscal quarter.



Gross profit increased 2.2% year over year to $413 million. The margin was 47.5%, down 110 basis points year over year. Net interest expenses fell 7.3% year over year to $27.7 million. Adjusted EBITDA increased 3% year over year to $122.4 million.

Balance Sheet and Cash Flow

As of June 30, 2025, Cimpress had $234 million of cash and cash equivalents compared with $203.8 million at the end of the fourth quarter of fiscal 2024.



Exiting fiscal 2025, CMPR’s long-term debt was $1.58 billion, down 1% from the fourth quarter of fiscal 2024-end figure.



During the fiscal fourth quarter, net cash provided by operating activities was $107.5 million compared with $125.1 million in the year-ago quarter. It repurchased shares worth $20.8 million during the quarter.

Outlook

For fiscal 2026 (ending June 30, 2026), Cimpress expects revenues to increase in the range of 5-6% on a reported basis and 2-3% on an organic constant-currency basis. Net income is expected to be at least $72 million. Adjusted EBITDA is projected to be at least $450 million.



The company anticipates generating cash from operating activities of about $310 million and free cash flow (adjusted) of $140 million.

For fiscal 2026, Cimpress expects to reduce net leverage slightly. The company hopes to reduce net leverage to 2.5x trailing-12-month EBITDA over time.

How Have Estimates Been Moving Since Then?

In the past month, investors have witnessed a downward trend in estimates review.

The consensus estimate has shifted -55.56% due to these changes.

VGM Scores

At this time, Cimpress has a great Growth Score of A, though it is lagging a lot on the Momentum Score front with an F. However, the stock was allocated a score of A on the value side, putting it in the top quintile for value investors.

Overall, the stock has an aggregate VGM Score of A. If you aren't focused on one strategy, this score is the one you should be interested in.

Outlook

Estimates have been broadly trending downward for the stock, and the magnitude of this revision indicates a downward shift. Interestingly, Cimpress has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). We expect an in-line return from the stock in the next few months.

Quantum Computing Stocks Set To Soar

Artificial intelligence has already reshaped the investment landscape, and its convergence with quantum computing could lead to the most significant wealth-building opportunities of our time.

Today, you have a chance to position your portfolio at the forefront of this technological revolution. In our urgent special report, Beyond AI: The Quantum Leap in Computing Power, you'll discover the little-known stocks we believe will win the quantum computing race and deliver massive gains to early investors.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Cimpress plc (CMPR) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.