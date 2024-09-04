Why Ciena Stock Rose Early Wednesday

Shares of optical networking equipment company Ciena Communications (NYSE: CIEN) were up earlier in the day Wednesday after a quarterly report that pleased investors. Shares were up 7% at one point, but by 3:30 p.m. Ciena stock was about even with where it closed the day before.

Convincing third-quarter beats

Well before market open, Ciena unveiled its fiscal third quarter of 2024 fundamentals, giving market players plenty of time to digest them. For the period, the specialty tech company booked revenue of just over $942 million, which was down from the $1.07 billion of the same period the prior year. Non-GAAP (adjusted) net income saw a steeper fall, declining to $50.8 million ($0.35 per share) from the year-ago $89.1 million.

In spite of the declines, Ciena handily beat analyst estimates on both the top and bottom lines. On average, prognosticators tracking the stock were modeling just over $927 million for revenue, and only $0.26 per share for adjusted net income.

In the company's earnings release, it quoted CEO Gary Smith as attributing the better-than-expected performance to "growing momentum with cloud providers and continued gradual recovery with service providers."

While the twin beats were impressive, there's still cause for concern with Ciena. Those headline numbers continue to trend down, and Ciena will continue to operate in a market that -- despite Smith's rosy pronouncements -- isn't particularly lively.

CFO stepping down, though not immediately

Separately, Ciena announced a major change in the C-suite. It said CFO James Moylan plans to retire and step down on Aug. 28, 2025. The company said it will begin a formal search for a successor, although it provided no timing for this. Moylan will continue to serve in the position until a successor is in place, Ciena added. Investors will have to wait to see who takes over the job.

Should you invest $1,000 in Ciena right now?

Before you buy stock in Ciena, consider this:

The Motley Fool Stock Advisor analyst team just identified what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy now… and Ciena wasn’t one of them. The 10 stocks that made the cut could produce monster returns in the coming years.

Consider when Nvidia made this list on April 15, 2005... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $661,779!*

Stock Advisor provides investors with an easy-to-follow blueprint for success, including guidance on building a portfolio, regular updates from analysts, and two new stock picks each month. The Stock Advisor service has more than quadrupled the return of S&P 500 since 2002*.

See the 10 stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of September 3, 2024

Eric Volkman has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.