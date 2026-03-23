Why Ciena Stock Rocked the Market on Monday

Key Points

One analyst raised his price target significantly on the company.

Another opined that it was well-positioned to benefit from Oracle's pivot into data centers.

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Two positive analyst moves in recent days, including a meaty price target hike, provided a significant lift for Ciena (NYSE: CIEN) stock on Monday. Investors took these updates to heart, and the tech equipment supplier's share price increased robustly, ultimately ending the day more than 6% higher.

A bull gets more bullish

Of the two, that price target increase was likely the more impactful. Before market open Monday, Stifel's Ruben Roy upped his Ciena fair value assessment to $430 per share from $320, maintaining his existing buy recommendation.

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The change was made after Roy attended the company's investor breakfast and, afterwards, met with management at the pivotal Optical Fiber Communication Conference and Exhibition (OFC). According to reports, the analyst waxed bullish about Ciena's market positioning, which places it nicely to take advantage of numerous opportunities in the current feverish artificial intelligence (AI) build-out.

Roy feels that the company's solid fiscal first-quarter 2026 results have already indicated it can capture plenty of this business.

Separately, on Saturday, Wolfe Research issued an update noting that Oracle's aggressive pivot into a next-generation data center landlord will directly benefit Ciena. This is because the latter company is a notable supplier of the type of hardware sorely needed for this effort.

A victim of popularity?

It's easy to imagine Ciena capturing a significant share of the AI boom, which looks set to be massive and sustainable for years. The catch is that, as a well-known provider of hardware that supports this technology, Ciena has been a very popular stock and is therefore now quite an expensive one. I'd still consider it a buy, but I fear much of its potential upside has already been priced in.

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Eric Volkman has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Ciena and Oracle. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.