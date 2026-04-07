Why Ciena Stock Marched More Than 11% Higher In March

Key Points

Despite strong growth, management's revenue guidance disappointed Mr. Market.

Analysts tracking the stock, however, weren't so easily discouraged.

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Last month, expectations were high for Ciena's (NYSE: CIEN) latest earnings report, and the company didn't quite meet them. However, the market's sour reaction turned sweet before long, thanks in no small part to a wave of positive analyst updates about the company's prospects. This ultimately propelled the stock to a monthly gain of over 11%.

Short-term rout

Ciena, which specializes in high-speed optical networking equipment -- such as that used to build out artificial intelligence (AI) infrastructure -- published its first-quarter fiscal 2026 results early that month.

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The company posted better-than-expected numbers for the period. Its revenue increased a very robust 33% year over year to $1.43 billion. Meanwhile, net income not under generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP) more than doubled to land just north of $197 million ($1.35 per share).

Both headline figures beat analyst estimates. The consensus for revenue was $1.4 billion, while that for non-GAAP (adjusted) net income was $1.16 per share.

The initial, negative investor reaction wasn't due to the trailing numbers, but rather on forward expectations. Management proffered guidance for both its current (second) quarter and the entirety of fiscal 2026.

For the latter period, it raised its revenue forecast to $5.9 billion to $6.3 billion, which would crush the 2025 tally of $4.77 billion. Although the company didn't provide any net income guidance, it said it anticipates an adjusted operating margin of 17.5% to 19.5%. On average, however, analysts were modeling a meatier top line of just under $7 billion for 2026.

Bull stampede

Yet those growth percentages were very impressive, no matter how lofty the market's expectations. With that, several of those analysts wasted little time publishing new -- and generally bullish -- takes on Ciena.

A host of them raised their price targets on the shares, and one even upgraded his recommendation. This was Tal Liani of Bank of America Securities, who is now officially a Ciena bull after moving from neutral to buy. Liani also significantly raised his price target on the shares to $355 apiece from his preceding $260.

Elsewhere in the punditry sphere, TD Cowen launched coverage of the specialty tech equipment company with a resounding buy rating. Less than a week after those quarterly results were unveiled, TD Cowen analyst Sean O'Laughlin set an even higher price target on the stock than his Bank of America colleague, specifically $425 per share.

Ciena is rocking it these days, as it's a trusted company extremely well placed to capitalize on the current AI boom. I should caution, however, that the company's shares are rather expensive on both the current share price and valuations; as such, it's vulnerable to actual or perceived setbacks like that guidance miss.

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Bank of America is an advertising partner of Motley Fool Money. Eric Volkman has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Ciena. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.