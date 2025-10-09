Why Cidara Therapeutics Stock Crushed It Today

Key Points

It reported some highly encouraging news about its leading drug candidate.

This is a flu treatment aimed at folks who can't or won't take vaccines.

10 stocks we like better than Cidara Therapeutics ›

The leading pipeline drug being developed by Cidara Therapeutics (NASDAQ: CDTX) got a real boost from a regulator on Thursday, and the biotech's share price moved accordingly. Cidara's stock closed the day more than 12% higher, during a session in which the bellwether S&P 500 (SNPINDEX: ^GSPC) dropped by 0.3%.

Reporting a breakthrough

Cidara announced before market open that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has granted the healthcare company's investigational flu drug its Breakthrough Therapy designation. With that tag, the FDA is set to accelerate the approval decision process for the medication.

Where to invest $1,000 right now? Our analyst team just revealed what they believe are the 10 best stocks to buy right now. Continue »

The drug, designated CD388 by Cidara, is a non-vaccine treatment aimed at preventing seasonal flu. It targets people who want or need to have some protection from the highly common affliction, but are medically unable (or simply unwilling) to be administered a traditional vaccine.

Previously, CD388 was granted the U.S. regulator's fast-track designation for review. This, combined with the Breakthrough Therapy tag, means a decision is more likely to be handed down in the very near future.

Far advanced in the pipeline

In its press release trumpeting the news, Cidara quoted CEO Jeffrey Stein as saying that the FDA's move "underscores the importance of CD388 as a potential new non-vaccine prophylactic for seasonal influenza."

The drug is currently in phase 3 clinical testing, the company added.

Should you invest $1,000 in Cidara Therapeutics right now?

Before you buy stock in Cidara Therapeutics, consider this:

The Motley Fool Stock Advisor analyst team just identified what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy now… and Cidara Therapeutics wasn’t one of them. The 10 stocks that made the cut could produce monster returns in the coming years.

Consider when Netflix made this list on December 17, 2004... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $654,835!* Or when Nvidia made this list on April 15, 2005... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $1,159,218!*

Now, it’s worth noting Stock Advisor’s total average return is 1,081% — a market-crushing outperformance compared to 192% for the S&P 500. Don’t miss out on the latest top 10 list, available when you join Stock Advisor.

See the 10 stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of October 7, 2025

Eric Volkman has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.