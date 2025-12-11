Why Chubb Stock Just Popped

Key Points

Chubb shares are up on merger speculation.

Chubb's supposedly buying AIG -- but both companies deny it.

10 stocks we like better than Chubb ›

Chubb Limited (NYSE: CB) stock jumped 3.6% through 1:05 p.m. ET Thursday after insurance industry reporter Insurance Insider reported Chubb "has made an informal takeover approach" to rival insurer American International Group (NYSE: AIG).

Choosing its words carefully, a Chubb spokesperson denied the company has made "an offer" to buy AIG. But that wasn't exactly the question asked...

Where to invest $1,000 right now? Our analyst team just revealed what they believe are the 10 best stocks to buy right now, when you join Stock Advisor. See the stocks »

Wall Street weighs in

So is Chubb trying to buy AIG or isn't it? Wall Street is of two minds. On the one hand, a Cantor Fitzgerald analyst thinks an offer for AIG seems "very unlikely" and is standing pat on its neutral rating for Chubb stock.

Furthermore, AIG itself has stated that it "is not for sale." (But one wonders, at the right price, might it become for sale?)

On the other hand, Piper Sandler admits that a deal might be "possible," and the two companies share similar cultures that could facilitate a merger. Bank of America agrees that a merger of two insurance giants would "make ... sense." BofA does point out that Chubb would need to make an attractive (read expensive) offer for AIG -- and that's not a scenario that would likely make Chubb's stock price rise, as it's doing right now.

Is Chubb stock a buy?

Seems to me, this suggests investors are bidding up Chubb stock today because they think it actually will not buy AIG. So why would that be good news?

The most obvious answer is: Chubb as-is, is not an expensive stock. The shares cost barely 12 times earnings, pay a modest 1.3% dividend yield, and earnings have increased an impressive 84% over the last three years. Perhaps the best news of all would be if Chubb continues to do exactly what it has been doing already.

Should you invest $1,000 in Chubb right now?

Before you buy stock in Chubb, consider this:

The Motley Fool Stock Advisor analyst team just identified what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy now… and Chubb wasn’t one of them. The 10 stocks that made the cut could produce monster returns in the coming years.

Consider when Netflix made this list on December 17, 2004... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $499,978!* Or when Nvidia made this list on April 15, 2005... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $1,126,609!*

Now, it’s worth noting Stock Advisor’s total average return is 971% — a market-crushing outperformance compared to 195% for the S&P 500. Don’t miss out on the latest top 10 list, available when you join Stock Advisor.

See the 10 stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of December 8, 2025

Bank of America is an advertising partner of Motley Fool Money. Rich Smith has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.