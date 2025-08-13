Why Is China Telling Its Companies Not to Buy Nvidia’s Chips?

To receive tech updates in your inbox, sign up to the newsletter ARPU, published by Hedder.

One of the stranger moments in the US-China tech war happened this week. After months of intense lobbying and a controversial policy reversal, the Trump administration gave Nvidia the green light to resume selling its H20 artificial intelligence chips to China. For a moment, it looked like a win for everyone: Nvidia would regain access to a massive market, Chinese tech giants would get their hands on sought-after US hardware, and the US Treasury would collect a neat 15% cut of the revenue.

The only problem? Beijing is now telling its companies not to buy them. In a move that complicates the entire premise of the US deal, Chinese authorities have begun discouraging local firms from using the newly available Nvidia chips, particularly for any government-related work. This bizarre turn of events reveals a core tenet of China's long-term strategy: it is willing to sacrifice short-term technological performance for the ultimate prize of long-term technological sovereignty.

What is Beijing's real goal?

While Chinese tech companies like Alibaba and Tencent are desperate for the best AI chips to compete in their own fierce domestic market, the Chinese government has a different, overriding priority: building a self-sufficient, homegrown technology ecosystem that is immune to US political pressure. The government's guidance to avoid the H20 is a direct manifestation of this industrial policy. It is a calculated move to force its national champions to buy domestic, even if the domestic alternatives are not yet as good.

This push is driven by two deep-seated fears in Beijing. The first, as Bloomberg reports, is national security:

"Chinese officials are worried that Nvidia chips could have location-tracking and remote-shutdown capabilities — a suggestion that Nvidia has vehemently denied. Trump officials are actively exploring whether location tracking could be used to help curtail suspected smuggling of restricted components into China, and lawmakers have introduced a bill that would require location verification for advanced AI chips."

The second fear is dependency. The back-and-forth on US export controls over the past few years has taught Beijing a painful lesson: relying on American technology makes its entire high-tech economy vulnerable to the whims of Washington. The only way to break this dependency is to build a viable domestic alternative.

Are the domestic chips any good?

China's domestic chip champion, Huawei, is making rapid progress, but it is not yet a one-for-one replacement for Nvidia, especially at scale. Analysts note that while homegrown chips are "improving dramatically," they may not be as versatile or powerful as Nvidia's for certain critical AI tasks like inference, where the H20 excels.

This is the price of sovereignty. Beijing understands that forcing companies to buy from Huawei may put them at a short-term disadvantage. However, it is a necessary step to provide Huawei with the revenue, scale, and real-world feedback it needs to close the technology gap. As one researcher noted, Beijing is creating a "captive market sufficiently sized to absorb Huawei’s supply," a classic move of state-led industrial policy.

What does this mean for the US-China tech war?

This episode highlights the fundamental limits of using export controls as a tool of statecraft. The Trump administration's reversal was based on the logic that it was better to have China dependent on "good enough" US chips than to cede the entire market to a rising Huawei. The policy was designed to keep Chinese developers on the American software stack (Nvidia's CUDA) and slow the progress of a key rival.

But China is refusing to play along. Beijing's guidance effectively neuters the US strategy, showing that it prioritizes self-reliance over access to superior foreign technology. It also raises awkward questions about the premise of the US-Nvidia deal. US officials claimed the reversal was a concession won during trade talks, but Beijing's actions suggest it may never have wanted the chips on these terms in the first place.

What are the biggest hurdles ahead?

The biggest challenge is for the Chinese tech giants caught in the middle. They are now trapped between their government's mandate to "buy domestic" and their commercial need to deploy the best technology to win in a hyper-competitive market. For now, it appears they will be allowed to buy H20 chips for non-sensitive applications, a compromise that keeps them competitive while feeding the domestic beast.

For the US, this is a clear sign that its transactional approach to technology policy has its limits. It can control what its companies sell, but it cannot control what its rivals choose to buy. China has decided that the long-term strategic benefit of building its own independent tech industry is worth the short-term pain of using slightly inferior products. It is a costly, generational bet on self-reliance, and one that is set to reshape the global technology landscape.

