Why Chevron Stock Dropped on Friday

Key Points

Iran says it has opened the Strait of Hormuz.

President Trump agrees (but disagrees on the reason).

Investors are happy whatever the reason -- unless they own oil stocks.

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The Strait of Hormuz is open for business! That's good news for many investors, and the S&P 500 is up 1.2% as of 11:15 a.m. ET.

It's less good news for Chevron (NYSE: CVX) stock, however. Shares of the oil giant fell 7% through 11:15 a.m. ET, as investors began pricing in the prospect of lower oil prices.

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Oil just got cheaper

Oil prices took a bath this morning, with WTI crude oil down more than 13% and Brent crude, the international benchmark, falling 12%. Brent is now below $88, and WTI is at $82 a barrel. That's not cheap -- just a few months ago, you could buy a barrel of Brent for $60. But it's a whole lot cheaper than a couple weeks ago, when Brent was on a collision course with $110!

Thank (or blame) both President Trump and Iran for the decline.

This morning, Iranian Foreign Minister Seyed Abbas Araghchi confirmed the Strait of Hormuz is now open to "all commercial vessels" for the duration of Israel's ceasefire with Lebanon.

In line with the ceasefire in Lebanon, the passage for all commercial vessels through Strait of Hormuz is declared completely open for the remaining period of ceasefire, on the coordinated route as already announced by Ports and Maritime Organisation of the Islamic Rep. of Iran. -- Seyed Abbas Araghchi (@araghchi) April 17, 2026

In a series of posts on Truth Social, President Trump confirmed the Strait is open, that Iran is in the process of removing its mines -- but that these facts are "not tied" to any truce in Lebanon, and the U.S. blockade on Iranian ships remains in effect.

What this means for Chevron stock

Confusing? Absolutely. Contradictory? My head is spinning. But investors are reading the tea leaves today and concluding that the conflict in Iran is nearing its conclusion, and oil may soon resume flowing from the Persian Gulf.

That's bad news for oil prices and for Conoco stock, which, at more than 28 times earnings and with a growth rate projected under 15%, suddenly looks awfully expensive.

Should you buy stock in Chevron right now?

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Rich Smith has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Chevron. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.