Why Charter Communications Stock Plummeted Today

Key Points

Charter stock got hit with a massive valuation pullback following the company's Q1 report.

The business posted weaker-than-expected earnings and reported a decline for internet subscribers.

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Charter Communications (NASDAQ: CHTR) stock got crushed in Friday's trading following the company's latest quarterly report. The telecom player's share price closed out the day's trading down 23.1%.

Charter Communications' first-quarter report arrived with a big earnings miss despite sales that were better than expected, and the company's forward guidance proved even more worrying for investors. With today's dramatic pullback, the stock is now down roughly 14% in 2026.

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Investors dumped Charter after the company's Q1 report

Charter reported earnings of $9.17 per share on revenue of $13.59 billion in the first quarter. The telecom specialist's sales came in roughly $50 million above the average analyst estimate, but earnings per share saw a more significant shortfall -- coming in $0.91 per share lower than the consensus estimate.

Monthly residential revenue per residential customer came in at $118.44 for the period -- a decline of 1.4% year over year. Meanwhile, internet segment revenue declined 1.3% year over year to $5.9 billion.

What's next for Charter?

Charter saw a meaningful decline in internet customers last quarter even as the company carried out significant bundling and promotional initiatives in the quarter. While today's sell-off has pushed the stock down to much cheaper levels, investors may want to wait for some indicators of potential turnaround catalysts before betting big on the stock.

Should you buy stock in Charter Communications right now?

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Keith Noonan has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.