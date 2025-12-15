Why Chainlink Surged (Then Plunged) Today

Key Points

After announcing a massive bridge deal with Coinbase, Chainlink initially opened the day higher.

However, after broader market concerns began flowing through this morning, Cardano's ADA token plunged.

Here's what investors may want to consider when thinking about today's price action in this large-cap token.

10 stocks we like better than Chainlink ›

A great deal of attention is being paid to the infrastructure underpinning key areas of innovation, including artificial intelligence (AI) and blockchain technology. Thus, one might think that Chainlink (CRYPTO: LINK), as a key oracle provider that allows for off-chain data to be ported to blockchain networks, would be well-positioned to outperform. Over specific periods in recent years, this has been the case.

However, over the past 24 hours, Chanlink has declined 4.6% as of 5:30 p.m. ET, with losses accelerating throughout the day for investors. Perhaps what's more impressive than this overall decline is that this top cryptocurrency actually trended higher this morning, surging around 3.3% from yesterday afternoon to this morning's high, before giving up all these gains and then some.

Where to invest $1,000 right now? Our analyst team just revealed what they believe are the 10 best stocks to buy right now. Continue »

Let's dive into what drove Chainlink's surge and plunge in today's session.

No catalyst is good enough in this market

Chainlink's impressive morning move came courtesy of an announcement yesterday, which detailed plans for Coinbase (NASDAQ: COIN) to utilize Chainlink's Cross-Chain Interoperability Protocol (CCIP) to support a $7 billion crypto bridge on the network. This bridge will enable the listing of wrapped and staked assets, allowing investors on Coinbase to earn a yield from some tokens that previously lacked this functionality.

I believe that greater interoperability in the cryptocurrency sector will be a significant catalyst for the market to move higher. As a key provider of the technology that enables secure bridges in this sector, Chainlink appears to be a solid long-term investment opportunity.

That said, today's bearish price action stems from macroeconomic concerns about the stability and health of the financial system, originating from Japan. The Bank of Japan hiked its benchmark interest rate again, sparking concern among many investors that another round of unwinding Yen carry trade bets could result in less capital being available to flow into the crypto sector. Less capital means fewer transactions, which in turn means less revenue generation for Chainlink and other protocols that earn fees from the usage of their technology.

Should you invest $1,000 in Chainlink right now?

Before you buy stock in Chainlink, consider this:

The Motley Fool Stock Advisor analyst team just identified what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy now… and Chainlink wasn’t one of them. The 10 stocks that made the cut could produce monster returns in the coming years.

Consider when Netflix made this list on December 17, 2004... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $513,353!* Or when Nvidia made this list on April 15, 2005... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $1,072,908!*

Now, it’s worth noting Stock Advisor’s total average return is 965% — a market-crushing outperformance compared to 193% for the S&P 500. Don’t miss out on the latest top 10 list, available when you join Stock Advisor.

See the 10 stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of December 15, 2025

Chris MacDonald has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Chainlink. The Motley Fool recommends Coinbase Global. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.