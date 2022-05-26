Why Chain Is Up Over 9% Today

Chain was originally founded in 2014 as a blockchain-based technology company. Since then, it has raised millions of dollars and endorsements from prominent companies such as Khosla Ventures, Pantera Capital, Capital One, Citigroup, Fiserv, Nasdaq, Orange, and Visa. Aside from the obvious funding, these partnerships have also given Chain credibility among the movers and shakers in the metaverse.

Chain's goal

This tech company's goal is to enable a smarter and more connected economy. Believing that the future of finance could be DeFi, it aims to build cryptographic ledgers that uphold their innovative financial products and services. One of these ledgers is called Sequence. Sequence acts as both a ledger and a service enabling customers to securely track and transfer balances on the blockchain in a token format. That way, organizations and users can manage their assets privately in this format, and transfer them across public networks more and more as the world embraces blockchain tech.

What makes XCN unique?

Chain is a blockchain-based infrastructure that helps organizations build more savvy and modern financial services from the ground up. Chain Core is its open-source blockchain and Sequence is its ledger-as-a-service product. Essentially, assets are always being traded, more and more on a global level. Chain exists to empower organizations to embrace a newer, faster, more secure, and more powerful way to monitor and perform financial services.

Chain is looking ahead to be a part of the forerunners of new global financial systems. As such, its technology aims to be secure, with transactions that can be created, stored, and measured in milliseconds. Many of the notable companies listed above have partnered with Chain to build their own blockchain networks. With Chain Core, these companies can connect via blockchain to other companies and embrace the new way assets are being traded around the world.

Chain's recent success

Earlier this month, Chain saw a jump in price when it became available on Binance Smart Chain. In fact, even during a bear market, Chain has seen growth this year, which could be attributed to strong partnerships and cutting-edge technology.

According to CoinMarketCap, Chain is at $0.108 USD with a 24-hour trading volume of over $115 million, putting it up 9.63%.

It can be said that a safe(r) bet in investing in cryptocurrency is investing in the technology that powers blockchains and the metaverse. Coin prices on the market will always rise and fall. But if you are betting on the world financial systems moving more into DeFi, then tech companies such as Chain could certainly be worth looking into.

Earn a $50 bitcoin bonus

Our updated list of the best cryptocurrency apps for 2022 is packed with best-in-class picks. The cryptocurrency apps that landed on our shortlist include perks such as $0 commissions, and one pick that is offering a $50 bitcoin bonus. Check out the list here and get started on your crypto journey, today.

Get the top picks

We're firm believers in the Golden Rule, which is why editorial opinions are ours alone and have not been previously reviewed, approved, or endorsed by included advertisers. The Ascent does not cover all offers on the market. Editorial content from The Ascent is separate from The Motley Fool editorial content and is created by a different analyst team.The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.