Why Cg Oncology Stock Rocketed 7% Higher Today

Key Points

An analyst initiated coverage with a bullish research report on the biotech.

He feels the stock's price can double and then some.

10 stocks we like better than Cg Oncology ›

Highly specialized biotech CG Oncology (NASDAQ: CGON) was the subject of a new research report Wednesday, and its bullish tone helped lift the company's share price. This improved by more than 7% on the day, easily beating the 0.6% advance of the bellwether S&P 500 (SNPINDEX: ^GSPC).

A biotech with a tight focus

That publication marked the initiation of coverage on CG Oncology stock by veteran researcher Guggenheim, in the person of prognosticator Brad Canino. He rated the company's shares a buy at a price target of $90 per share, which is more than double their latest closing price.

Where to invest $1,000 right now? Our analyst team just revealed what they believe are the 10 best stocks to buy right now. Continue »

CG Oncology is a clinical-stage company that, at present, is intensely concentrated on treating one type of cancer -- non-muscle invasive bladder cancer, or NMIBC. According to reports, Canino believes the prospects for successfully developing a drug to treat this are considerable.

He pointed out that there is a large addressable market, and a successful developer could enjoy significant pricing power with an effective treatment. Canino thinks CG Oncology's investigational cretostimogene could be that drug, as it has been demonstrated to be efficacious and safe in clinical trials.

Miles to go

As always with biotechs, I have to caution that there is a long and difficult road to success for even the most promising medicines being developed in labs.

CG Oncology has a strong candidate that might just earn Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approval next year (as that's when it'll be reviewed by the regulator). So there's more than a little reason to be optimistic -- albeit cautiously -- on its prospects.

Should you invest $1,000 in Cg Oncology right now?

Before you buy stock in Cg Oncology, consider this:

The Motley Fool Stock Advisor analyst team just identified what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy now… and Cg Oncology wasn’t one of them. The 10 stocks that made the cut could produce monster returns in the coming years.

Consider when Netflix made this list on December 17, 2004... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $642,328!* Or when Nvidia made this list on April 15, 2005... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $1,134,270!*

Now, it’s worth noting Stock Advisor’s total average return is 1,064% — a market-crushing outperformance compared to 191% for the S&P 500. Don’t miss out on the latest top 10 list, available when you join Stock Advisor.

See the 10 stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of October 7, 2025

Eric Volkman has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.