Why Centrus Energy Stock Is in Free Fall Today

Key Points

Centrus Energy reported fourth quarter 2025 financial results after the market closed yesterday.

The company failed to meet analysts' revenue and profit expectations.

Investors interested in exposure to the nuclear energy industry shouldn't be dissuaded from considering Centrus Energy stock.

Giving back the 9.2% gain that Centrus Energy (NYSE: LEU) stock had logged from the start of 2026 through the end of trading on Tuesday, shares of the nuclear fuel specialist are plunging today. Following the company's disappointing fourth-quarter 2025 financial results yesterday after the bell, investors are now expressing their disapproval, sending the stock lower.

As of 11:38 a.m. ET, shares of Centrus Energy are down 19.3%.

A substantial backlog can't distract from a weaker-than-expected bottom line

Failing to meet analysts' expectations that it'd post sales of $147.1 million, Centrus reported Q4 2025 revenue of $146.2 million, a 3.6% year-over-year decline.

The company's bottom line also came up short of the consensus among analysts that Centrus would report earnings per share (EPS) totaling $1.63. Instead, Centrus reported Q4 2025 diluted EPS of $0.79, representing a smaller profit than the diluted EPS of $3.20 and $3.58 that it reported in the fourth quarters of 2024 and 2023, respectively.

Despite the disappointment investors found in the income statement, Centrus has a robust backlog that bodes well for the company's prospects. At the end of 2025, the company's backlog had grown to $3.8 billion from $3.7 billion at the end of 2024.

Centrus Energy can be an excellent nuclear energy industry stock to power your portfolio

Although the steep decline in Centrus Energy stock today may be disconcerting, potential investors should hardly consider it a sign that the stock is unworthy of consideration. As a key provider of nuclear fuel -- in the form of high-assay low-enriched uranium -- Centrus Energy serves a critical role in the current nuclear energy renaissance. For those seeking a less speculative nuclear energy stock, Centrus Energy is worth consideration.

Scott Levine has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.