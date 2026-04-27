Why Celcuity Stock Popped on Monday

Key Points

It's clinical-stage at the moment, but might not stay that way for much longer.

The company's leading drug candidate could win approval in less than two months.

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One of the livelier biotech stocks on the market Monday was Celcuity (NASDAQ: CELC), which saw its share price leap nearly 4% higher thanks to the initiation of coverage by an analyst. That initial report on the company was quite bullish, hence the positive investor reaction.

On the brink of a decision

Well before market open, Citizens pundit Silvan Turkcan launched his tracking of Celcuity stock. He rates the clinical-stage biotech a market outperform (i.e., buy) and has set a $150-per-share price target. That's nearly 20% above the company's latest closing level and is one of the higher price targets among analysts following Celcuity.

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According to reports, Turkcan's analysis centers -- not surprisingly -- on gedatolisib, its investigational drug that targets advanced breast cancer. The medication is less than two months away from the date the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has set to complete its review of the company's New Drug Application (NDA) for it.

The analyst pointed out that gedatolisib, one of the more promising oncology drugs currently under review, could eventually be approved for other indications besides breast cancer. That alone would give not only significant value to the drug but also to its developer.

A hot biotech in a hot segment

Any potential blockbuster cancer drug won't go ignored by market players for long. Celcuity is on many a biotech investor's radar due to gedatolisib's sky-high potential and its fine shot at FDA approval in the very near future.

While the stock is expensive, its leading drug candidate's potential alone could further increase its value. I'd still be a buyer of this stock.

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Eric Volkman has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.